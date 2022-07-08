 Go to page content

University registrar appointed

Lee Ann McKivor appointed university registrar

Teaching and Learning

July 8, 2022

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the position of university registrar has completed its work and has recommended the appointment of Dr. Lee Ann McKivor.

A smiling Lee Ann McKivor is outside in blue and purple academic dress and looking directly at the camera.
Dr. Lee Ann McKivor

President Timmons has accepted the recommendation and the Board of Regents approved the appointment at its July meeting.

Dr. McKivor will begin in the role on Aug. 15, 2022.

Dr. McKivor is an experienced academic administrator in higher education. She previously served as associate registrar and director, and associate university secretary at Western University. She is skilled in staff retention, higher education administration, supervisory skills, higher education leadership and higher education policy.

“I look forward to welcoming Dr. McKivor to Memorial and to Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Dr. Margaret Steele, interim provost and vice-president (academic). “I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the search committee for their commitment to this important search, and recognize the leadership of Ms. Jennifer Porter, who has served as interim registrar throughout the search process.”

Dr. McKivor holds a doctor of Education from Western and a master’s in Education from the University of Calgary’s Graduate Division of University Research with a specialization in higher education leadership.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

July 8, 2022

Student focused

Marine Institute names new associate vice-president (academic and student affairs)

Blue and white background with angular shapes

July 8, 2022

New Centre for Artificial Intelligence

Memorial University receives federal and provincial funding

Dr. Isabelle Dostaler wears glasses and smiles slightly at the camera.

July 6, 2022

New role for business dean

Dr. Isabelle Dostaler swaps East Coast for Prairies

July 6, 2022

Time well spent

Faculty of Nursing dean turns her attention to new projects

Holding a notebook, a person speaks into a radio microphone.

July 6, 2022

Building northern capacity

Nunavut Arctic College partnership helps unearth rare archival collections

Smiling woman in purple tshirt with arms spread, stands beside tall green plants

July 5, 2022

Supporting food and agriculture sustainability

Grenfell Campus releases first food and agriculture research report