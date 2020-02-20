 Go to page content

What We Did

Integrated Planning Committee completes budget report

Teaching and Learning

Feb. 20, 2020

By Jennifer Batten

The Integrated Planning Committee (IPC) has completed its What We Did report, which presents examples of initiatives undertaken across the university in response to recommendations emerging from the 2019-20 IPC planning process.

The report is available here.

In November 2019 the IPC, through the Senior Academic Administrators Group (SAAG), solicited reports from academic and administrative units across Memorial University on initiatives and activities completed in the previous year following the IPC recommendations.

Responses were received from deans, directors, faculty and staff from all campuses across the province.

Significant feedback

The What We Did report reflects the themes identified in the submissions and provides examples of initiatives that illustrate the measures, changes and plans implemented that support the 2019-20 recommendations report. It was heartening to receive a large volume of feedback based on that invitation.

Emerging themes include in alphabetical order: academic efficiency; academic program development and renewal; administrative efficiency; employee engagement; Indigenization; infrastructure; revenue generation; and student success.

“The range of activities outlined in this report represent the university community’s collective efforts both to acknowledge Memorial’s significant budget gap and our shared commitment to the integrity of academic programming, deferred maintenance challenges and support for students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic) and IPC chair.

“The report makes it clear that all units, across all portfolios, have contributed to this process. It’s important to acknowledge that many have done all that they can. Any further measures have the potential to harm our ability to deliver on our mandate.”

What’s next?

Next steps for the IPC committee involve completing the What We Heard and What We Recommend reports. The university community can expect those reports to be released within the next month.

Information on IPC’s role in the budget planning process at Memorial is available here.

Jennifer Batten is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

