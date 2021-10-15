Winter 2022 semester

Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk

As previously communicated, Memorial is planning for winter 2022 in-person university activities to return to mainly pre-pandemic conditions.

We are fortunate to have a high proportion of our university community fully vaccinated, and I am pleased with our collective efforts to keep each other safe and healthy this fall, following public health guidelines in classrooms, student residences and shared spaces across our campuses.

Winter 2022

Winter 2022 courses will be delivered in one of two modes: in person/on campus and online.

Online courses include those that were specifically developed to be delivered online. Remote delivery mode was used to help us work through lockdowns and continue teaching and learning through a time of global crisis.

At this time, full remote delivery will only be used in cases where an instructor has been officially granted a workplace accommodation approved through the Workplace Accommodation Policy.

For example, an accommodation to continue to teach remotely may be approved for a diagnosed medical condition.

There may be graduate courses that have a high number of enrolled students who are not on campus due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, and undergraduate courses with teaching assistants who cannot be available in person.

Academic staff members will work with department heads and deans to decide on the best mode of delivery for those cases. There will be flexibility in cases where a remote component may be necessary to ensure all students have access.

Continue to follow Public Health advice

The Office of the Registrar has been working with units to finalize course offerings, which were posted online yesterday, Oct. 14, giving students time to plan ahead of the opening of undergraduate registration on Nov. 1, and graduate registration on Nov. 22.

Winter 2022 registration for undergraduate Marine Institute students will open Nov. 29.

While we are eager to return to pre-pandemic teaching and learning, we recognize that things can change, and we will continue to follow public heath advice and guidelines, particularly as we face a fourth wave and an increase in cases locally and across Canada.

It is too soon to predict what, if any, Public Health requirements (e.g. mask requirements, physical distancing, etc.) may be in place for in-person activities in January, but we will share details as they become available.

Students are encouraged to check the course offerings regularly leading up to the start of semester to ensure they are aware of any changes.

Vaccine declaration deadline today

A reminder to please complete the vaccine declaration form if you have not already done so – the deadline to declare full vaccination status is today, Oct. 15.

Members of the university community must complete the form, even if you are not on campus yet, but plan to be in winter 2022. A reminder to any students, faculty or staff who previously indicated they received only one dose of the vaccination that the deadline to declare double vaccination status is Oct. 15.

You can do so through my.mun.ca. The COVID-19 vaccination mandate will continue in the winter 2022 semester.