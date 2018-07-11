Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial’s Campus Food Bank has stocked shelves once more, thanks to the generosity of the university community.

From June 8-26, the food bank’s annual 12 Days of Giving summer food drive resulted in more than 2,900 food items from 27 departments being collected for the Campus Food Bank’s shelves.

The number of departments was up by four this year, which reflected the 15 per cent increase in the number of food items. As well, $1,100 in cash was collected.

Two categories

Each year during the food drive there are two friendly competitions: the amount of food collected and the most food per capita.

Tops in total points is CITL; followed by the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science; Faculty of Education; the Queen Elizabeth II Library; and Human Resources rounding out the top five.

The winner in the points per capita category is the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science; followed by Faculty Relations; Department of Ocean Sciences, Faculty of Science; School of Nursing; and followed by the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic).

Coffee break

As in previous years, the department with the most food items and the department with the most food donated per participant receives a coffee break prize, compliments of the Campus Food Bank.

The Campus Food Bank greatly appreciates the Memorial community’s generosity. Thanks go to all the departments who participated, in particular the people who organized collections within departments. Food and cash donations drop in the summer but the food bank is still open, so the event gives a needed boost to the shelves.

Well done, Memorial!