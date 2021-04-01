Campus and Community

By Memorial University

April 1 marks the one year anniversary of Dr. Timmons’ arrival as president of Memorial.

With faculty, staff and students working, teaching and learning from home, some might assume the business of the university slowed down over the past year.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Inspired by New Zealand president Jacinda Ardern, in the video below Dr. Timmons lists the accomplishments of Memorial during her term so far – in under three minutes (well, almost…).

To learn more about the great things that happened at Memorial the past year, check out the President’s Report to the Community, Rising in the East.