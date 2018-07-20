A memorable experience

Eva Francess Richards just knocked a big item off her bucket list.
As a graduate student from Sierra Leone who attended Memorial from 1963 to 1965 on a Commonwealth scholarship, Ms. Richards was one of the university’s first African students.
During her two years at Memorial, she completed a master’s degree in economics, lived in Bowater House with other international students and bonded with local students.
After graduating she went on to a career in the civil service and with UNICEF. But her years at Memorial always stood out in her memory and so her adult children hatched a plan for a visit.
Chris Hounsell of the Office of Alumni Affairs and Development took the lead on planning a special campus tour for Ms. Richards.
“When Tania, her daughter, reached out to me last December and shared her mother’s story and what her siblings wanted to do for her, I definitely felt a desire to make it happen. I was intrigued as to how a young woman from Sierra Leone found her way to Memorial University in 1963, and what she would think of Memorial given that 50+ years had passed since she last stepped foot on campus,” said Mr. Hounsell. “And everyone else I reached out to across campus with the story wanted to help however they could as they were just as intrigued by the story as I was.”
In addition to Ms. Richards and three of her children, current student Alyona Lewis, also from Sierra Leone, and a masters of science candidate in Faculty of Medicine department of clinical epidemiology, joined the tour.
Among the highlights of Ms. Richards’ visit were receiving a gold alumni pin from Chancellor Dr. Susan Dyer Knight, and touring Bowater House.
Of her return Ms. Richards commented: “Emotionally, extremely satisfying because it’s been quite a long ambition of mine to come back.”