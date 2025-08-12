Additional supports during wildfires

Campus and Community

By Lisa Browne

Today, Dr. Janet Morrison, Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor, sent a message about available resources during the wildfires.

In support of this, we have a number of leave and flexible work options available to employees, recognizing that the emotional toll of uncertainty, displacement and concern for loved ones and property can be profound.

The options follow below.

Special leave for employees impacted by an evacuation order or alert: short-term special leave with pay is available to employees who are under an evacuation order or alert, where operationally feasible. Special leave for volunteer firefighters: if you are a volunteer firefighter fighting an active wildfire, short-term special leave with pay is available to you, where operationally feasible. If you are indirectly impacted by the wildfires, such as your daycare provider is unavailable, you may avail of paid leave such as family leave, annual leave or accrued overtime, or you can avail of a flexible work arrangement, where operationally possible. Please discuss your situation with your supervisor to determine which option will work best for you.

Other supports

If you need any other form of support, let us know by connecting with your supervisor or with the Department of Human Resources, so that we can help you navigate the challenges you are facing.

We encourage you to make use of Memorial’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides confidential support, counselling and tools to help you and your loved ones.

Please know that you are not alone — Memorial University is here to support you. We are a community, and together we will get through this challenging time.