Admissions update — April 16

Update on general admissions for 2020-21 academic year

Campus and Community

April 16, 2020

Please note: This update is not applicable for admissions to Faculty of Medicine or admissions to Marine Institute diploma programs.

On Tuesday, April 14, Memorial’s Senate waived the undergraduate general admission overall average requirement of 70 per cent for Newfoundland and Labrador high school students in the graduating class of 2020 who apply to attend Memorial University in the 2020-21 academic year (Fall 2020, Winter 2021, or Spring 2021).

Applicants will need to have completed graduation requirements for high school as set down by the provincial Department of Education and obtained passing credits in the subjects outlined in the university Calendar, which include English, mathematics, laboratory science, social studies or modern/classical language and an elective. Visit the FAQ for prospective students and applicants for more information.

Admission requirements for competitive admission programs will be assessed by the faculties/schools in the context of the current situation.

