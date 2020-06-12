Alert Level 3 follow up

Campus and Community

Memorial is providing an update on the plan to enable faculty to return to individual offices on a more regular basis.

Facilities Management and Environmental Health and Safety are working diligently on the gradual return to campus plan. Beginning Tuesday, June 16, the Science, Chemistry/Physics and Arts and Administration buildings will be ready for individual faculty members to return from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Doors will remain locked and access will be by key or card access.

These buildings were chosen first as they have a large number of faculty with many enclosed individual faculty offices across a large space, which allows a significant portion of faculty complement to safely return to campus. Further communication on the next buildings for faculty access will be shared next week.

To facilitate a safe work environment we request all those who plan to return to campus to review a health and safety moment and complete COVID-19 awareness training. This will be offered daily via Webex from 1 to 1:30 p.m. as of Monday, June 15. Email Kelly Taylor, industrial hygienist, to register.

Before returning to campus, faculty members should email their dean to indicate if they are planning to return to campus. Deans will use this information as they continue to review further unit plans, and the information will also be used by the density sub-group of the administrative planning team who are monitoring building occupancy levels.

Key on-campus support units, including Information and Technology Services and Facilities Management, may not be able to provide normal services as a result of COVID-19 impacts, and this may limit on-campus services. Signage will be in place in public spaces and those returning to campus are asked to please adhere to the guidance provided.

The choice to return to campus is at the discretion of the individual faculty member. We continue to encourage working from home where possible, which is in line with public health recommendations for all provincial alert levels, and helps keep the number of people in our buildings low.

We will continue to make decisions that are informed by our Guiding Principles and guidance from public health officials, including physical distancing, handwashing and working from home when possible.

For the latest COVID-19 updates from Memorial, see https://www.mun.ca/covid19/.