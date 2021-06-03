 Go to page content

And the winner is…

Board of Regents jury selects name for strategic plan

Campus and Community

June 3, 2021

By Memorial University

A contest to decide the name of the new strategic plan was announced a couple of weeks ago.

Ann Marie Pickup with the Office of the Chief Risk Officer is the winner with her submission: Transforming our Horizons.

A woman sits on a bench holding a backpack and a woman stands six feet away. Both are smiling.
From left, Ann Marie Pickup accepts her prize from Michelle Snow.
Photo: Submitted

Ms. Pickup’s submission was chosen from more than 105 suggestions reviewed by a jury consisting of members of the Board of Regents, Marketing & Communications staff and the strategic plan leadership team.

“Memorial University is important to our family,” said Ms. Pickup. “My daughter and I both graduated from Memorial. My daughter is currently working on her second degree. Both our sons attended Memorial. I’ve worked at Memorial on and off since 1989, and my husband is a retired professor emeritus, still doing research. The university is part of our lives, so I was excited to contribute.”

Transformation through education

The jury chose Ms. Pickup’s entry because they felt it most embodied the spirit of the plan.

They particularly noted that transformation is an integral part of a student’s post-secondary education experience, and that students are foundational to everything that Memorial University is and does.

“While there were several entries that the jury felt were worthy of serious consideration, after extensive discussion on their merits, it selected Transforming our Horizons as the winner,” said Michelle Snow, executive director, Office of the Board of Regents.

She continued, “The jury felt this title would resonate with the diverse stakeholders who contributed to the plan, and lent itself to a variety of creative interpretations.”

Memorial’s strategic plan, Transforming our Horizons, will be available later this month.

