Pandemic response

By Michelle Osmond

Dr. Natalie Bridger is clinical chief of infection prevention and control for Eastern Health and assistant professor of pediatrics.

Every waking hour of Dr. Natalie Bridger’s day is taken up with COVID-19.

As clinical chief of infection prevention and control for Eastern Health, Dr. Bridger has been in meetings from morning until night since the pandemic began.

She likens her days to the movie Groundhog Day.

Like the rest of Memorial University and the entire province, Dr. Bridger and her colleagues at the Faculty of Medicine were thrown into global pandemic mode on March 15. That included moving all staff and faculty to working from home with the necessary support, remote learning for students and a halt to all research until a plan was formulated.

For Dr. Bridger, however, who’s also an assistant professor of pediatrics, preparation began well before a pandemic was declared.

“I think something many people in the public don’t realize is how hard many of us have been working on the COVID-19 response since January,” Dr. Bridger said. “We first started hearing reports of this novel coronavirus coming out of China just after the New Year. My colleagues and I were concerned that this may become a global issue so we started our preparations.”

Simulating the patient journey

The group first focused on educating front line staff.

Dr. Bridger also presented on COVID-19 to specialty groups at sites across the province and was part of teams developing policies and procedures for dealing with the virus, both in and outside health facilities.

The group also conducted patient tracers – something experts do when planning for an emerging infectious disease to test standard operating procedures. Simulating the patient journey can highlight gaps in knowledge, infrastructure and policies.

“For our pediatric tracer, I brought my little boy to the Janeway Emergency Department with a short script: He had a cough and fever and I had just returned from China,” Dr. Bridger explained.

“The staff were aware that it was a simulation, but they were expected to follow the usual procedures for a patient suspected of having COVID-19. My little boy then got “admitted” to a ward on the Janeway, so we literally walked up to the medical unit. This way the team is able to determine the best path for patient transport, how many people are required, what personal protective equipment is required, etc.”

From planning to response

Since the pandemic entered the province in mid-March, the team, in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Eastern Health and the Department of Health, shifted from planning to response mode.

Dr. Bridger says she felt anxious but not surprised when the first case was declared in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“I did take comfort in the fact that we had practised multiple simulated patient encounters.” — Dr. Natalie Bridger

“Given the virus was appearing all over Canada, I knew it was only a matter of time before it reached us,” she said. “I did take comfort in the fact that we had practised multiple simulated patient encounters and the staff who would be looking after patients with COVID-19 were superstars in these simulations.”

For Faculty of Medicine members, many of whom are also physicians like Dr. Bridger, and medical students, who get much of their education in hospitals interacting with patients, the turn of events on March 15 was particularly tricky.

‘Working tirelessly’

Dean Margaret Steele praises faculty and staff for ensuring education and research missions continued during the pandemic.

“Our clinical faculty are also working tirelessly at the front line,” she noted. “I feel very privileged to work with an incredible team of talented, committed and hardworking individuals dedicated to the people and communities we serve.”

Memorial’s Faculty of Medicine is also contributing to other initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic including the following: