By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

As a followup regarding building access for faculty on St. John’s campus, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24, all remaining buildings including Physical Education, St. John’s College, Music, Spencer Hall, Coughlan College and the Ocean Sciences Centre will be ready for faculty members to return to their individual offices from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Doors will remain locked and access will be by key or card access, which can be co-ordinated with your unit’s key requester.

Building occupants at the Marine Institute and Grenfell Campus will continue to receive location-specific information directly from your leaders.

Training available

It is important to note that in order to facilitate a safe work environment, it is requested that all review a health and safety moment and complete COVID-19 Awareness training, which will be offered daily via Webex from 1-1:30 p.m. Email Environment Health and Safety to register.

Before returning to campus, faculty members should email their dean to indicate if they plan to return to campus. Deans will use this information as they continue to review further unit plans. The information will also be used by the density sub-group of the administrative planning team that is monitoring building occupancy levels.

As a reminder, key on-campus support units (e.g. ITS, Facilities Management, etc.) may not be able to provide normal services as a result of COVID-19 impacts. This may limit on-campus services. Signage will be in place in public spaces, and individuals returning to campus are asked to please adhere to the guidance provided.

Individual discretion

The choice to return to campus is at the discretion of the individual faculty member. All employees are encouraged to continue working from home where possible, which is in line with public health recommendations for all provincial alert levels, and helps keep the number of people in our buildings low.

Decisions continue to be informed by Memorial’s Guiding Principles and guidance from public health officials, including physical distancing, hand washing and working from home when possible.

