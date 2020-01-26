Campuses reopening

Campus and Community

By David Sorensen

With recovery from an unprecedented blizzard in Eastern Newfoundland progressing, classes and other normal activity is set to resume on Memorial’s St. John’s campuses, including the Marine Institute and Signal Hill Campus.

The Jan. 17 record-setting snowfall combined with hurricane-force winds plunged the region into an extended state of emergency (SOE) which was lifted in St. John’s on Saturday, Jan. 25.

While the cleanup will continue throughout the week, university officials are confident normal activity can safely resume.

“Given the extent of the cleanup required, our campuses are in good shape at this point and we are comfortable that activities can safely resume now that the state of emergency is lifted,” said Gary Kachanoski, president and vice-chancellor. “We are able to do this due to the dedication of our employees from across many areas of the university who played a role in the coordination and clean-up activities.

“I want to extend my sincere thank you to all of the employees, as well as the students on campus who lent a hand, for your hard work and continued support during and after this unprecedented weather event.”

In order to make up for time lost during the state of emergency, as well as a day lost earlier in the semester due to weather, Memorial University has made changes to the end dates for the winter 2020 semester. Details can be found here.

Providers of Memorial’s employee assistance program (EAP) and its health benefits package are highlighting programs for the community during this stressful time.

While the EAP help line is open for eligible employees, Morneau Shepell has also opened up a Crisis Support Line for anyone in the community in need of emotional support in relation to these events. The Crisis Support Line is open 24/7 and can be reached at: 1-844-751-2133. By calling, individuals will receive professional emotional support and/or referral to community resources. This resource is available to anyone and everyone, client or not.

Immediate and confidential EAP services are accessible 24/7/365 by calling 1-844-880-9142 or visiting workhealthlife.com. The website features additional information and tips on coping with trauma. Also, members of our Traumatic Event Support Team are available to support you and your family.

Memorial’s health services provider, Medavie Blue Cross, is also offering support.

Until Sunday, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time, Newfoundland and Labrador residents with health coverage through Medavie Blue Cross will have free access for up to two free consultations through the Online Doctors service of our Connected Care platform.

With Online Doctors, you can use your mobile device or computer to connect with a Canadian doctor in minutes, for consultation and treatment – day or night.

If you need an online medical consultation, either log in at medaviebc.ca or open your Medavie Mobile app, and follow the links to Connected Care. You can find out more about Connected Care at medaviebc.ca/connectedcare.

The provincial Healthline service is also available. Healthline is a confidential and free telephone line staffed by experienced registered nurses. It is available to all residents of Newfoundland and Labrador any time, day or night. Call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

The Campus Foodbank will resume full operations on Monday, as well.

Employees and students can consider taking the bus to campus. MetroBus is back on the region’s road and is offered without charge until Feb. 7.

Because of the unprecedented shutdown, many administrative and operational functions may be delayed or out of synch. Memorial’s administrative teams will be working to address administrative issues starting Monday morning.

Finally, drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution when coming to and from campus, as the city and the university are still working at clearing pathways and roadways. Should you encounter a challenge with accessing a building or moving around campus, please use the MUNsafe app to report.

To receive campus closure information directly on your phone, download MUN Safe for Apple and Android devices. Users should opt for push notifications, ensuring that they will receive alerts directly on their phone. Follow us on Twitter @MemorialU and FaceBook.