Chancellor appointed

President Vianne Timmons and acting Board of Regents chair Cathy Duke welcome Earl Ludlow as Memorial University’s next chancellor.

Mr. Ludlow has been an active member of the Memorial community since his time as a student. He holds a bachelor of engineering degree and a master of business administration degree from Memorial.

He is a former member of the Board of Regents, serving from 2002-08, and a former member of the Faculty of Business Administration Advisory Board, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science Advisory Board and Alumni Association Executive.

He received the Alumni Tribute Award for Outstanding Community Service in 2008.

Support and commitment

In addition to a nearly 40-year career with Fortis Group, Mr. Ludlow is a member of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, has been inducted into the Atlantic Provinces CEO Business Hall of Fame by Atlantic Business Magazine and was designated as the Humanitarian of the Year by the Canadian Red Cross in 2010.

“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Ludlow as Memorial’s new chancellor,” said Dr. Timmons. “His long-standing support of our university, and his commitment to bettering our province through volunteer work, will be tremendous assets as Memorial continues to work towards building a bright future for Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Memorial’s chancellor is appointed by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the role is formally defined in the Memorial University Act. The chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university and plays an important role in university governance, serving as a member of Senate as well as an ex-officio member of the Board of Regents.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Ludlow as our chancellor and as a member of our Board of Regents,” said Ms. Duke. “Mr. Ludlow has been a tremendous supporter of the university, including the six years he served on the Board of Regents. Mr. Ludlow will be a great asset to the board having held many senior executive positions in the private sector and on the boards of many community-based organizations.”

“I am honoured to be appointed as the next chancellor of Memorial University, an institution that holds a special place in my heart,” said Mr. Ludlow. “Memorial is a cornerstone for this province’s past and future successes. It represents this entire province, and I am especially excited to join the university now as it further strengthens this bond with the recent creation of the Labrador Campus, in addition to the existing campuses in St. John’s, Corner Brook and Harlow in the U.K. I look forward to engaging with students, alumni and the rest of the university community over the years to come.”

Effective immediately

The chancellor is charged with promoting the university’s well-being and participating in university life. One of the most notable responsibilities of the chancellor is presiding over convocation and granting degrees to all graduating students.

Mr. Ludlow’s appointment is effective immediately. He will be formally installed as chancellor at a later date.

Mr. Ludlow assumes the position from Dr. Susan Dyer Knight, who served as chancellor from 2012-22. More information about her decade of service is available online.