 Go to page content

Chancellor appointed

Memorial welcomes Earl Ludlow as chancellor

Campus and Community

Sept. 13, 2022

By Memorial University

President Vianne Timmons and acting Board of Regents chair Cathy Duke welcome Earl Ludlow as Memorial University’s next chancellor.

Mr. Ludlow has been an active member of the Memorial community since his time as a student. He holds a bachelor of engineering degree and a master of business administration degree from Memorial.

He is a former member of the Board of Regents, serving from 2002-08, and a former member of the Faculty of Business Administration Advisory Board, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science Advisory Board and Alumni Association Executive.

He received the Alumni Tribute Award for Outstanding Community Service in 2008.

Support and commitment

In addition to a nearly 40-year career with Fortis Group, Mr. Ludlow is a member of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, has been inducted into the Atlantic Provinces CEO Business Hall of Fame by Atlantic Business Magazine and was designated as the Humanitarian of the Year by the Canadian Red Cross in 2010.

“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Ludlow as Memorial’s new chancellor,” said Dr. Timmons. “His long-standing support of our university, and his commitment to bettering our province through volunteer work, will be tremendous assets as Memorial continues to work towards building a bright future for Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Memorial’s chancellor is appointed by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the role is formally defined in the Memorial University Act. The chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university and plays an important role in university governance, serving as a member of Senate as well as an ex-officio member of the Board of Regents.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Ludlow as our chancellor and as a member of our Board of Regents,” said Ms. Duke. “Mr. Ludlow has been a tremendous supporter of the university, including the six years he served on the Board of Regents. Mr. Ludlow will be a great asset to the board having held many senior executive positions in the private sector and on the boards of many community-based organizations.”

“I am honoured to be appointed as the next chancellor of Memorial University, an institution that holds a special place in my heart,” said Mr. Ludlow. “Memorial is a cornerstone for this province’s past and future successes. It represents this entire province, and I am especially excited to join the university now as it further strengthens this bond with the recent creation of the Labrador Campus, in addition to the existing campuses in St. John’s, Corner Brook and Harlow in the U.K. I look forward to engaging with students, alumni and the rest of the university community over the years to come.”

Effective immediately

The chancellor is charged with promoting the university’s well-being and participating in university life. One of the most notable responsibilities of the chancellor is presiding over convocation and granting degrees to all graduating students.

Mr. Ludlow’s appointment is effective immediately. He will be formally installed as chancellor at a later date.

Mr. Ludlow assumes the position from Dr. Susan Dyer Knight, who served as chancellor from 2012-22. More information about her decade of service is available online.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A room with a dark accent wall, a long wooden table with white backed chairs on either side, green upholstered space dividers and a grey couch with burgundy back.

Sept. 13, 2022

Welcome home

Labrador Campus takes up official residence in the North

Image of the Memorial Tower and Core Science Facility.

Sept. 13, 2022

Water issues

Buildings closed, classes cancelled

Dr. Ailsa Craig standing in front of a bookcase in a darkly lit room

Sept. 13, 2022

You’ve got options

Want to do a course but not a degree? Now it's easier than ever

A gold sash with the words "special feature" is in the top left-hand corner of a photo of a student looking over her shoulder. Plants and sunshine are in the background.

Sept. 13, 2022

Learning supports

Hub for student learning services adds new programming, resources

Man with glasses wearing dark suit and tie smiles at the camera.

Sept. 12, 2022

Innovative and productive

Engineering professor receives national award for mining research

The words "special feature" are in a gold sash at the top left-hand corner. Students are in a boat on a river with stone builders all around.

Sept. 12, 2022

Food, fun and field studies

Biochemistry department pilots Harlow Campus nutrition and food course