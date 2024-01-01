 Go to page content

Change in start of classes at Grenfell Campus

IT security update – Jan. 1, 2024

Campus and Community

Jan. 1, 2024

In light of the IT issue currently impacting Grenfell Campus, the start of classes for the winter 2024 semester has been moved to Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, for in person courses offered through Grenfell Campus. This includes Western Regional School of Nursing with the exception of fourth year students completing NURS 4516. That course will begin as scheduled.

Online courses offered through Grenfell Campus will begin as scheduled unless otherwise notified.

The semester start date remains Thursday, Jan. 4, for classes, online and in person, at all other campuses.

Grenfell residence remains open and returning students may arrive anytime between Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 8. The Grove cafeteria service will be available. Emergency services are available.

Students may use their @mun.ca login to access their course schedule and add/drop courses. All university calendar dates, including add/drop deadlines, remain in place.

Grenfell Campus employees should report to work as scheduled on Jan. 3 unless advised otherwise by their supervisor. NAPE employees who are scheduled to return to work on Jan. 2 should do so as usual.

The IT issue does mean that some services may not operate in the usual manner. Work is underway to find alternatives to services that generally require IT services.

As information becomes available, it will be posted to www.mun.ca/updates. This page will be continually updated in the days to come.

 

