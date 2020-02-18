Consultations scheduled

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Public Post-secondary Education Review (PPSER) committee will hold consultations on Memorial University’s St. John’s campus and members of the community are invited to attend.

Separate sessions, hosted by the PPSER committee and facilitated by the provincial government’s office of Public Engagement, are being held for students, faculty, staff and the public.

The PPSER committee is asking individuals to register online for the appropriate session using the links below. Note that space is limited and registration is required. For more information about the review visit online.

Memorial University has created an information website containing a broad range of data and information that members of the university community and the public may find useful in preparing to provide feedback to the PPSER committee. Find it here.

The session schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 27

Location: Junior Common Room, R. Gushue Hall, 9 Irwin’s Road, Memorial University’s St. John’s campus

Staff consultation session

10-11:30 a.m.

Student consultation session

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Faculty consultation session

2-3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Public consultation session

Location: Faculty of Medicine, room IM102, 300 Prince Philip Dr., Memorial University’s St. John’s campus

Wednesday, March 11

Location: Junior Common Room, R. Gushue Hall, 9 Irwin’s Road, Memorial University’s St. John’s campus

Faculty consultation session

10-11:30 a.m.

Student consultation session

12-1:30 p.m.

Staff consultation session

2-3:30 p.m.

Feedback can also be provided to the committee until March 31, 2020, in a number of ways outlined here.

To contact the Public Post-secondary Education Review Committee, send an email or call 1-833-245-5869 (toll-free number).