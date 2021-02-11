COVID-19: Feb. 11 update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

As the COVID-19 situation in Newfoundland and Labrador continues to evolve, particularly in the St. John’s region, there is a new update for members of the Memorial University community.

For students

During the temporary health and safety restrictions for the St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses (Feb. 10-23), the following library services are suspended: contact-less pickup, on-campus study space and in-person research appointments with special collections. All remote library services remain available. Grenfell Campus Library in Corner Brook is unaffected and continuing to offer contact-less pickup and on-campus study space. For the latest information on Library Services: visit here.

For researchers

Effective immediately, all research activities on the St. John’s, Marine Institute, Signal Hill and Labrador Institute campuses are suspended, with the exception of those essential for research continuity. This suspension of activity will be in place for the duration of the “circuit breaker” and will be continually assessed. An updated statement on research will be shared tomorrow with greater detail.

For employees

First and foremost, we encourage all employees to follow public health advice. Staff and faculty who would normally come to campus to carry out or support critical functions, but who have had a known exposure, symptoms, a confirmed case or have a household member isolating should not come to campus. Please notify your supervisor, department head or dean of this absence.

As cases of COVID-19 rise in the metro region, we anticipate some leaders are aware of employees isolating, testing and receiving results. Employees do not have to disclose this information to supervisors, department heads or deans. As a reminder, information provided to a supervisor, department head or dean by an employee regarding their health is considered to be personal information under provincial privacy legislation. This information should not be shared with others.