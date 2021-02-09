COVID-19: Feb. 9 update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Based on the information released today by the provincial chief medical officer of health, Memorial University is supporting the province’s “circuit breaker” to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the St. John’s region.

Memorial is transitioning to a fully remote teaching, learning and work environment at the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses.

This change is in effect from Feb. 10-23. The university will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate any changes to this plan in advance.

All events scheduled to take place at Signal Hill Campus during this period can go ahead with up to 20 guests. Please check with event organizers for further details.

For employees

Non-academic staff should work with their supervisors to establish individual arrangements.

We recognize that in some situations standard work hours, work arrangements and assignments may be altered. Please consider that not all work requires remote technology.

Employees who have equipment on campus that they require to work from home are asked to bring home what they need today, Feb. 9.

If it is not possible to bring home required equipment today, please make arrangements with your supervisor to access campus. It may be necessary for supervisors to use a schedule to avoid overcrowding.

If you need support, please contact facman@mun.ca.

Employees who have been deemed critical for university operations and research or who have an individual need to be on campus (that is approved by their supervisor) can continue to access campus. Faculty members can continue to access their offices.

Any person accessing campus is required to first complete the COVID-19 self-assessment in the MUNSafe app. If you are showing symptoms or do not pass the self-assessment, contact your supervisor and do not come to campus until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Leaders are asked to review their business continuity plans and ensure they are up-to-date and ready to implement as needed.

For students

In-person classes in the St. John’s region, including the Marine Institute, will transition to remote delivery for the Feb. 10-23 period.

Students in the faculties of Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy will receive more information about clinical activities from the academic unit. More information for students will be shared directly by the academic unit.

Academic advising and any meetings with students should take place virtually via Webex.

The University Centre will remain open as a hub for Metrobus.

The bookstore on the St. John’s campus will shift, temporarily, to online-only ordering. Staff will still be on site fulfilling web orders and the pick-up window will re-open for customers weekdays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the 1st floor of the UC.

Student study spaces on campus are currently being evaluated.

The computer labs in the Chemistry-Physics (C-2003) and Engineering (EN-3000) buildings will remain open.

In-person student events and meetings are cancelled.

An update will be shared shortly about the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

For researchers

The research request process that was in place prior to the Feb. 1 return to campus has resumed. More information will be shared shortly.

Stay safe

The Memorial community has worked very hard to manage the impact of COVID-19.

We thank you for your ongoing commitment to health and safety and encourage you to take the advice of provincial health authorities and stay home where possible.

We will continue to communicate on an ongoing basis.