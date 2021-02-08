COVID-19 update: Feb. 8

Campus and Community

Based on the Feb. 8 COVID-19 update from the provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health, and meetings with Public Health about Memorial specifically, Memorial University has made some changes to operations on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses. There are no changes at Grenfell Campus or the Labrador Institute.

Members of the university community who are in contact with a case or suspected case of COVID-19 should work from home for the remainder of the week. Those who have been advised by Public Health to get tested should follow public health guidelines. They may work from home while awaiting test results. If remote work is not possible due to the nature of work, sick leave should be used.

Individual units may have further updates based on their own operational requirements.

Building access, St. John’s campus

Access to on-campus buildings will remain restricted, with many doors remaining locked to the public and card access required. Exceptions include the Arts and Administration Building and the University Centre. Additionally, the external entrances for the Science, Chemistry/Physics, Biotechnology, Engineering buildings will also be open to allow access to study spaces without using cards or keys.

While on campus

Memorial has strong guidelines in place to protect the health of employees, including enhanced cleaning protocols, plexiglass installed in high-contact areas and a density calculator that sets the minimum space per employee at a higher level than what is required by Public Health.

Direction from Public Health this evening stressed the importance of wearing masks, ensuring distancing and avoiding face-to-face meetings. Please follow posted signage, including density guidelines, wash and/or sanitize hands regularly and stay home if you are feeling sick.

The daily COVID-19 self-assessment, available in MUN Safe must be completed daily before coming to campus. If you are showing symptoms or do not pass the COVID-19 self-assessment, contact your supervisor and do not come to campus.

Employees are also strongly encouraged to download the Government of Canada COVID Alert app to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Signal Hill Campus

The visitation policy for guests/residents at Signal Hill Campus Accommodations will be suspended for 10 days, effective immediately. This means guests of Signal Hill residents may not visit the campus at this time.

Events scheduled at Signal Hill Campus will go ahead as scheduled given the strong COVID-19 controls already in place. Out of an abundance of caution, event participants are asked to wear their masks entering and during events.

Looking forward

Memorial continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Office of the Chief Risk Officer is working closely with Public Health to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. We will continue to analyze available data and communicate with the university community as the situation evolves and decisions are made.