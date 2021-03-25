COVID-19 update: March 25

Campus and Community

Memorial has adjusted its COVID-19 alert level scale to low in light of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Newfoundland and Labrador and the changing provincial level.

This change takes effect on Monday, March 29.

While there is some additional on-campus activity permitted due to this change, if employees and students can work/study from home, they are encouraged to continue to do so. This ensures that those who need to be on campus have the safest possible environment in which to work.

Faculty and staff who need to be on campus include those who cannot complete the majority of their responsibilities while working remotely, who require access to specialized equipment/files and those whose mental and physical well-being are at risk due to remote work.

Under some circumstances, staff may be required to be on campus to support necessary services. Staff will require approval from their supervisor before returning to on-campus work.

Supervisors are encouraged to work with their employees around scheduling and reducing on-campus activities as much as possible. The goal should be keeping on-campus densities low while meeting service requirements.

Winter 2021 classes that had been offered on campus may resume on Monday, March 29. Individual instructors should contact their students directly.

Study space in the Rotunda is reopening for graduate students and more information will be shared about other study space re-openings as it becomes available.

The COVID-19 Research Working Group has also made some changes to on-campus research and scholarly activities, fieldwork and interaction with research participants. The updated information will be shared soon.

More information will also be shared shortly regarding library operations, parking, The Works and Signal Hill events.

As a reminder, Memorial’s COVID alert level scale does not apply to the Marine Institute (MI). More information will be shared directly from MI. Grenfell Campus will also issue an update to its community.

All who return to campus must follow public health guidelines and density requirements. At this low alert level, occupancy density is 114 square foot/person. The online density calculator has been updated accordingly.

Please keep contacts to a minimum and keep a log of contacts for contact tracing purposes. More information about the controls in place at Memorial to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff is available online.