Campus and Community

By Joshua Goudie

What happens when creative brilliance becomes a burden?

On Friday, Oct. 4, composer Theresa Koon and a talented ensemble of Memorial University musicians will bring that question to life, as they explore the artistry and anguish of Camille Claudel in Ms. Koon’s celebrated chamber opera, Promise.

Legacy explored

Ms. Koon, an internationally renowned composer whose work spans operas, choral music and song cycles, will give a public presentation on the social significance of creative promise, using the life of the French sculptor Camille Claudel (1864–1943) as a focal point.

Claudel, whose sculptures captivated Paris at the height of her career, became best known for her collaborations and tumultuous relationship with the famed sculptor Auguste Rodin.

Despite her talents, Claudel’s life was marred by personal struggles and she spent the last 30 years of her life in a mental asylum, where her genius went largely unrecognized.

Throughout Promise, Ms. Koon delves into contrasting aspects of Claudel’s life — the dazzling promise of early artistic success and the devastating consequences of societal and personal pressures.

“I was drawn to the idea of creating a work of art that would ask questions about the nature of creativity,” said Ms. Koon. “Claudel’s story led me to consider the question of artistic “promise,” and to whom one’s creative talent belongs.”

Student showcase

To supplement Ms. Koon’s presentation, students from the School of Music will perform selections from Promise, allowing the audience to hear her music live.

Accompanying the presentation are Whit FitzGerald (violinist), Stella Hui (pianist), Elizabeth Johnson (vocalist), Elizaveta Konstantinova (clarinetist), Nick Leblanc (tenor), Nulibeth Ortiz (cellist) and Lucas White (vocalist).

Public performance

The event is being co-organized by Dr. Andrew Loman from the Department of English and Dr. Jane Leibel from the School of Music, with support from the Scholarship in the Arts Fund.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Suncor Energy Hall, School of Music.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. Parking is available in lot 15B.

For additional information, contact Andrew Loman.