By Stephanie Porter

Dalia Said is one of 10 alumni-millennials featured in a recent issue of Luminus who are storming out of the gate – with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship fuelled at Memorial. Check out the Gazette for a new profile every day until Aug. 23.

Dalia Said, M.Sc.’17, has a pretty good reason to show up for work, ready to get ahead of the curve, every day.

“There’s not much more motivating than having a victim of human trafficking come in and tell you how important our work has been for them,” says the software developer at St. John’s-based Verafin.

“Add that to all the other success stories, and how much money we’re saving people by preventing fraud . . . that is what motivates us to step up our game and develop the best products we can.”

Memorial roots

Verafin specializes in fraud detection software and analytics. Founded in 2003 by three Memorial University graduates, Verafin is now a North American leader in its sector.

It’s a perfect fit for Ms. Said’s skills — and passion.

Originally from Egypt, she has long been fascinated by gaming and software development.

“I always wanted to learn as much as I could and make a career out of it.”

After receiving an undergraduate degree in Cairo, Ms. Said enrolled at Memorial University (“No one told me about the weather,” she laughs). She completed a master’s degree in computer science in 2017 and immediately started at Verafin as an analytics developer.

“In Verafin’s words: we fight crime. We work with banks and credit unions, investigate fraud and money laundering and trafficking, and alert them to anything suspicious we might find.”