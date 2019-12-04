Dec. 6 vigil

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Each year, Memorial University holds a vigil on the St. John’s campus to commemorate the 14 women who were killed because of their gender at l’École Polytechnique in Montréal, Que., on Dec. 6, 1989.

30th anniversary event

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, which coincides with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women established in 1991 by the Parliament of Canada.

The vigil will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Engineering building’s main lecture theatre, EN-2006, with a reception to follow.

This annual event includes a candlelight procession of 14 students who will each represent the lives of the women that were killed. The Pachelbel Trio will perform and dedications will be offered by university groups and community organizations.

Following the vigil, a purple tree lighting ceremony will be held by the St. John’s Status of Women Council in the lobby of the Engineering building to honour the murdered and missing women and girls of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Everyone welcome

Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), will emcee the event. Premier Dwight Ball will speak on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, will offer welcoming remarks.

Kimberly Orren, project manager and founding director, Fishing for Success Program, will give the keynote address and Sean Kennedy, School of Graduate Studies and the Department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures, will honour the memory of the women by reading their names aloud.

The Sexual Harassment Office and the Department of Gender Studies invite members of the Memorial University community as well as the community at large to join them again this year to honour the women and reflect upon concrete actions that each of us can take as a shared responsibility to prevent and eliminate gender-based violence.

Parking will be available in lot 60.