 Go to page content

Dec. 6 vigil

Everyone is welcome to attend commemorative event

Campus and Community

Dec. 1, 2022

By Melissa Watton

Each year, Memorial University holds a vigil on the St. John’s campus to commemorate the 14 women who were killed because of their gender at l’École Polytechnique in Montréal, Que., on Dec. 6, 1989.

The anniversary of this tragedy coincides with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women established in 1991 by the Parliament of Canada.

Annual event

This year the vigil will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Engineering building’s main lecture theatre (EN-2006). A reception will follow.

This annual event includes a candlelight procession of 14 students who will each represent the lives of the women who were killed.

The Pachelbel Trio will perform and dedications will be offered by university groups and community organizations.

Everyone welcome

Dr. Neil Bose, interim provost and vice-president (academic), will emcee the event.

President Vianne Timmons will provide opening remarks.

Pam Parsons, minister responsible for the Office of Women and Gender Equality, will bring greetings on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Lisa Faye, executive director of the St. John’s Status of Women Council, will give the keynote address.

Kenza Kammoun, a third-year undergraduate student in the Department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures, will honour the memory of the women by reading their names aloud.

The Sexual Harassment Office invites members of the Memorial University community as well as the community at large to join them again this year to honour the women and reflect upon concrete actions that each of us can take as a shared responsibility to prevent and eliminate gender-based violence.

Parking will be available in lot 60.

Melissa Watton is a senior communications advisor with Human Resources. She can be reached at mwatton@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Debbie Kelly has her arms folded and is standing in front of a wall of windows.

Dec. 1, 2022

Know your status

Pharmacies 'ideally placed' to address gap in HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis testing

A large group of people stand together, with two people holding a large framed certificate.

Nov. 30, 2022

Exceptional and exemplary

President’s Awards a chance to celebrate community

Nov. 30, 2022

New equipment, new breakthroughs

Federal grants of $533,091 open doors to discoveries, collaborations and training

An image featuring a cake with the words 30th years anniversary, along with cupcakes and a plate.

Nov. 30, 2022

‘Marvelous moments’

Flagship research celebration ends on a high note

A closeup of holiday lights at night and slightly out of focus.

Nov. 29, 2022

Sharing and giving

Families and students invited to participate in annual Holiday Hosting program

A man in a grey sweatsuit holds several tomatoes in one hand and a small plant pot in the other. He is looking into the camera. Other people are around him, involved in their own conversations. They are inside a greenhouse with wooden beams.

Nov. 29, 2022

Nurturing healing

President’s Award for Public Engagement honours Phoenix Garden