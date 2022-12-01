Dec. 6 vigil

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Each year, Memorial University holds a vigil on the St. John’s campus to commemorate the 14 women who were killed because of their gender at l’École Polytechnique in Montréal, Que., on Dec. 6, 1989.

The anniversary of this tragedy coincides with the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women established in 1991 by the Parliament of Canada.

Annual event

This year the vigil will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Engineering building’s main lecture theatre (EN-2006). A reception will follow.

This annual event includes a candlelight procession of 14 students who will each represent the lives of the women who were killed.

The Pachelbel Trio will perform and dedications will be offered by university groups and community organizations.

Everyone welcome

Dr. Neil Bose, interim provost and vice-president (academic), will emcee the event.

President Vianne Timmons will provide opening remarks.

Pam Parsons, minister responsible for the Office of Women and Gender Equality, will bring greetings on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Lisa Faye, executive director of the St. John’s Status of Women Council, will give the keynote address.

Kenza Kammoun, a third-year undergraduate student in the Department of Modern Languages, Literatures and Cultures, will honour the memory of the women by reading their names aloud.

The Sexual Harassment Office invites members of the Memorial University community as well as the community at large to join them again this year to honour the women and reflect upon concrete actions that each of us can take as a shared responsibility to prevent and eliminate gender-based violence.

Parking will be available in lot 60.