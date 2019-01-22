Decade of literature

Campus and Community

By Janet Harron

Celebrate the power of the written and spoken word at the 2019 SPARKS Literary Festival.

Now in its 10th year, SPARKS will be held from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Suncor Energy Hall in the School of Music with a reception to follow. Free parking is available in lot 15B next to the School of Music building.

Unique in the St. John’s area, the SPARKS Literary Festival features emerging and established Newfoundland and Labrador writers in a variety of genres, along with featured visiting writers reading from their work and participating in informal discussions throughout the day.

Participating writers

This year, the list of participating writers is as impressive as ever.

Melissa Barbeau, Robert Chafe, Charis Cotter, Tom Dawe, Jenny Higgins, Harold Johnson, Cara Kansala, Claire Keegan, Larry Mathews, Jim McEwen, Robin McGrath, Michelle Porter, John Steffler, Souvankham Thammavongsa and Katie Vautor will all be participating.

The recipients of the SPARKS poetry prize, the Cox & Palmer Creative Writing Award and the Landfall Trust Residency will also be announced at the festival.

For more information on SPARKS 2019, visit the official SPARKS website.

There is no charge for the festival and the seating is first come, first served.