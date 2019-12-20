Campus and Community | Defining a Decade

By Meaghan Whelan

It’s often been said that Memorial University is like its own little city. And just like a city, there are countless stories around every corner.

When Gazette editors sent out a request for story pitches for a feature about significant accomplishments from 2010-20, they expected to get about a dozen responses. Instead, more than 80 different suggestions came in from all across the university.

What was meant to be a quick send off to the last decade published in late December has morphed into a larger project to do justice to the many good ideas that were received.

Throughout the winter 2020 semester, the Gazette will be publishing a series of stories under the title ‘defining a decade’. We invite you to join us as we remember some of the accomplishments, achievements and impacts that defined the last 10 years. Where possible, we’ve included an update to let readers know of any changes in the intervening years.

Expect to see at least a story a week throughout the winter semester. Happy reading and reminiscing!