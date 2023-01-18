Double feature

Campus and Community

By Heidi Wicks

For the first time since 2019, the Sparks Literary Festival will take place in person on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The roster includes new and celebrated local writers and Memorial alumni, alongside internationally acclaimed visiting authors Kate Beaton and Eimear McBride.

Kickoff party

This year’s event will include an add-on social the night before: a special Coast Lines book club event, featuring contributors to a new short fiction anthology, Hard Ticket.

Edited by Lisa Moore, creative writing professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Memorial, it offers a sampling of the many new vibrant voices enriching Newfoundland and Labrador’s literary scene.

Contributors Xavier Michael Campbell (BA’12), Allison Graves (MA’17), Carmella Gray Cosgrove (MA’15), Jim McEwen (MA’20) and William Ping (BA’18, MA’20) will deliver a speed round of two-minute readings from the anthology.

Angela Antle, Coast Lines book club host, will lead a brief and lively discussion of the book.

Honouring Stan Dragland

Stan Dragland, originally from Calgary, settled in St. John’s and was an integral part of the literary world for decades. He passed away in August 2022.

Prof. Moore, who has been involved in planning Sparks for a number of years, will give a dedication to the beloved writer when the day begins.

“Everywhere I’ve travelled in Canada, people bring up Stan,” she said. “How they have been mentored by Stan, edited by Stan, how they never would have written their books without Stan. His fingerprints are all over Canadian literature. Lucky is what I feel. So lucky to have his writing to return to, and to have had his company. What a gift.”

Irish author

Eimear McBride is a highly lauded author in her home country of Ireland.

In a nation known for literary legends, she is becoming one herself.

Ireland’s Goldssmiths Prize is awarded annually to “a piece of fiction that breaks the mould or extends the possibilities of the novel form.”

Her first novel won the award, and her second was shortlisted for it.

Ms. McBride says she’s never been to Newfoundland and Labrador and is looking forward to learning more about writers in the province.

“My attention always seems to have gone eastwardly to Europe, Russia and Asia, so I’m looking forward to discovering what wonders I’ve missed — all recommendations will be gratefully received!” she said. “And, I’ve heard anecdotally that there are many thematic overlaps with Irish literature, so I’ll be interested to find out more about that.”

Her most beloved authors are Joyce, Beckett and Edna O’Brien. She says they have all influenced and changed her, both as a writer and person.

“I suppose my favourite contemporary Irish writer, and the one I feel I have the most in common with, is Anakana Schofield. Her books, with all their wit and inventiveness, keep me believing real art is possible on the page.”

Her most recent book is a nonfiction manifesto titled, Something Out of Place: Women and Disgust. However, she’ll be reading from her third novel, Strange Hotel.

“It got a bit lost in the pandemic, so I want to give people a chance to hear it.”

New, diverse panels, featuring Kate Beaton

This year’s festival features a broad range of panels, from fiction and poetry to playwrights and comic book authors.

“Over the past few years, we’ve had a panel on illustrated books, or writing with pictures,” said Prof. Moore. “There is so much innovative work in theatre and comics going on in the province and at Memorial. The English department has an interest in comics and theatre. Nancy Pedri recently published two books on comics and Jamie Skidmore has been very busy with magnificent, experimental puppet shows, and other forms of performance and theatre. Denise Lynde also teaches theatre, Robert Ormsby teaches Shakespeare and Andrew Loman also does comics.”

Dr. Pedri, chair of the Sparks committee, says the comics panel is a way to introduce the public to one of the fastest growing literary genres.

“Telling stories with word and images engages readers differently and allows authors to treat difficult material in incredibly subtle, suggestive ways. St. John’s is also embracing comics, with a book club held monthly at Downtown Comics, a comic per hour day being hosted, comic jams and workshops.”

Kate Beaton, a New York Times No. 1 bestseller, will read from her graphic novel, Ducks.

For the full Sparks lineup, visit the website.

To register for Coast Lines with Hard Ticket contributors, visit here.

Please note that free parking will be available outside the School of Music in lot 15B.