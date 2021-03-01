Campus and Community

As Newfoundland and Labrador continues to manage the recent COVID-19 outbreak and Memorial remains a remote work environment for faculty and staff, President Vianne Timmons and senior leaders want to check in with employees.

All employees at all campuses are invited to attend a virtual town hall on Tuesday, March 9, at 12 p.m.

This event is an opportunity to share your experiences or ask questions.

Dr. Timmons will be joined by Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic); Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research); and Kent Decker, vice-president (administration and finance).

How to join

Employees and retirees who would like to attend should visit here to enrol in the course called “Employee Town Hall.”

The link, which requires your MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Tuesday, March 9, return to Brightspace prior to the 12 p.m. start time to join the event.

There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the Webex event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the view-only stream.

Multiple ways to participate

There are a number of ways to join the conversation.

Questions or comments can be submitted in advance to president@mun.ca (subject line “employee town hall”) or during the event using the Q&A feature.

Attendees will also have the option to appear on screen to share their perspective.

During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and, time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to President Timmons.

To avail of this option, attendees must have their audio and video turned on. In the interest of time and ensuring we hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that anyone who comes on screen keeps their remarks brief.

The event will be recorded and shared with the university community at a later date.