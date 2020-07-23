 Go to page content

Experiential leader

PHOTOS: Dr. Timmons' Marine Institute tour on both coasts

Campus and Community

July 23, 2020

While visiting Fisheries and Marine Institute (MI) locations in St. John’s, Foxtrap, Holyrood and Stephenville this month as part of her provincial tour, President Vianne Timmons demonstrated she was up for the challenge — and then some.

She took part in a variety of training exercises and simulations that MI students face daily.

Have a look at the photo essay below for just a sample of Dr. Timmons’ meetings with MI faculty, researchers, staff and students over her three-day visit to MI on the east and west coasts of the island.

1/ Up North with Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources

PhD student Maggie Folkins spoke with Dr. Timmons about her research into resource assessments of multiple inshore species in the Canadian Arctic. She spent the last three summers in Nunavut with the Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources exploring emerging fisheries and if they can contribute to food security in coastal communities.

Photo: Submitted

2/ Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research

Dr. Timmons congratulated PhD student Matthew Robertson, Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship recipient for 2020. The prestigious scholarship is the first for MI’s Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research where Mr. Robertson studies.

Photo: Submitted

3/ Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development

Director Heather Burke provided a tour of the food pilot plant where Dr. Timmons was shown a robotic system for butchering crab, developed by the Canadian Centre for Fisheries Innovation, College of the North Atlantic and the Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development. The system represents the first use of robotics for processing crab anywhere in the world.

Photo: Submitted

4/ Captain and Commander

Captain Chris Hearn, director, Centre for Marine Simulation, handed over the helm of the Hibernia Offshore Operations Simulator to Dr. Timmons as they discussed the impact of simulation as a valuable tool to conduct training and research studies in a shipboard environment.

Photo: Submitted

5/ Offshore Safety and Survival Centre

Dr. Timmons examined the Helicopter Underwater Escape Trainer up close with OSSC Director Cody Garlie after watching a simulated exercise in the environmental theatre in Foxtrap.

Photo: Submitted

6/ Firefighting in Foxtrap

Offshore Safety and Survival Centre instructors checked Dr. Timmons’ firefighting equipment before she was tasked with putting out a small fire.

Photo: Submitted

7/ Holyrood Marine Base

Dr. Heather Carnahan with the School of Maritime Studies’ Oceans Safety Research Unit accompanied Dr. Timmons as she piloted a fast rescue craft in Holyrood Harbour. Dr. Carnahan discussed how the unit examines how human factors impact safety and survival.

Photo: Submitted

8/ One giant leap

Rappel down a rescue tower? No problem for this president. Director Brian O’Quinn and Instructors at the Safety and Emergency Training Centre in Stephenville provided a demonstration of their specialist firefighter and emergency response training for fire rescue students and industrial clients.

Photo: Submitted

