Experiential leader

Campus and Community

While visiting Fisheries and Marine Institute (MI) locations in St. John’s, Foxtrap, Holyrood and Stephenville this month as part of her provincial tour, President Vianne Timmons demonstrated she was up for the challenge — and then some.

She took part in a variety of training exercises and simulations that MI students face daily.

Have a look at the photo essay below for just a sample of Dr. Timmons’ meetings with MI faculty, researchers, staff and students over her three-day visit to MI on the east and west coasts of the island.