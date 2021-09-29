 Go to page content

Fall travel guidance

Message from provost and vice-president (academic) regarding holiday travel

Campus and Community

Sept. 29, 2021

By Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk

With fall long weekends and the semester break ahead, I wanted to take the opportunity to remind students, faculty and staff of our shared responsibility for health and safety on campus.

It is important that we continue to work together to keep each other and our extended families safe and healthy.

In recent weeks there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as across Canada and beyond. Public health officials have stated that we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic, and therefore we must continue to remain vigilant and do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students, faculty and staff who may be thinking of travelling inside or outside the province over the coming days and weeks should carefully consider plans and refer to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 website for up-to-date requirements for travel. Information on safe travel can also be found here.

Parts of the province with COVID-19 clusters and community transmission have moved to Alert Level 3, while other parts are in Alert Level 2. If you need to travel to a local area in a higher Alert Level, or to another province, please follow all precautions to keep yourself and others safe and avoid further spread of the virus. Wear your mask, wash your hands and keep a safe distance from others.

While vaccination rates are high among members of our community and masks are mandatory, we must continue to be cautious and keep each other and our extended families safe. Please keep contacts low over the fall semester break, and do not come to campus upon return if you have symptoms.

Thank you for helping to keep our community safe.

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk is provost and vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at vpacad@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A black rectangle with the words "Alumni Tribute Awards: Celebrating excellence Memorial University" in purple and white text.

Sept. 29, 2021

Fuelled by curiosity

A Q&A with 2021 Horizon Award recipient Jason-Louis Carmichael

Picture of a logo with cannabis leaf under a magnifying glass, beside the name of a research project, Cannabis Health Evaluation and Research Partnership

Sept. 29, 2021

Growing knowledge

Webinar series keeping the cannabis conversation rolling

Indigenous student Draco Dunphy stands in front of a sun-dappled building.

Sept. 29, 2021

Place of presence

Indigenous Student Resource Centre a ‘home away from home’ at Juniper House

The words "MUNalum Day October 2021" appear in yellow and blue in a rectangle with a white background and yellow and blue squares and circles floating throughout. The Memorial "boulder" logo is seen in the upper right-hand corner in blue.

Sept. 29, 2021

MUNalum Days

October jam-packed with alumni awards and celebrations

President Vianne Timmons wears a black shirt and brown blazer and stands in front of a green space.

Sept. 27, 2021

Truth and reconciliation

President Vianne Timmons invites you to participate in upcoming activities

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk wears a gray jacket, white shirt and gold and silver necklace.

Sept. 24, 2021

Fall check-in

Message from Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and VP (academic)