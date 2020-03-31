Final farewell

Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

These past three weeks have been an unprecedented time for our university and our communities.

I hope you are each taking care of yourselves, practising social distancing and hand washing and doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

I want to extend my sincere thanks to the many people who are working across all our campuses to keep critical university functions operating during this period.

I know this is a stressful time and your dedication to our community is evident. Working together, while standing safely apart, we will get through this.

An amazing 10 years

As I prepare to finish my appointment as president and vice-chancellor, I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for an amazing 10 years.

When I accepted the offer to become Memorial’s president in 2010, I said it was a life-changing decision, and each and every day after it has been a privilege and honour to serve as president and vice-chancellor.

As my wife Teresa and I reflect back on the past decade, we are amazed at, and so thankful for, the incredible people we’ve met, both at the university and throughout the province we now call home. It’s been an extraordinary experience.

Ten years ago when I walked into the Senior Common Room to meet members of the Memorial community, I knew next to no one.

Now, I walk through any room and talk to friends, colleagues and acquaintances about shared experiences and the many successes we’ve accomplished together over the past decade.

It’s the dedicated and talented people here at our university that make this such a tremendous place.

Collaboratively, we have achieved so much and I thank every one of you for what you have done to ensure Memorial thrives.

What the future holds

Ten years have gone by lightning fast.

Time goes by so quickly, so I want to encourage you to think about what you want to accomplish.

Think about the things the university has done, can do and all the things that are necessary to still do.

Think about how this incredible institution can continue to contribute to this wonderful province and its people, our country and beyond.

After I finish my appointment as president, I will continue to be part of this institution and this province and I hope to be part of the many future successes of both.

I look forward to celebrating the future accomplishments of Memorial’s students, faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni . . . and also doing more fishing!

Thank you all.

To read a salute to Dr. Kachanoski from Iris Petten, chair of the Board of Regents, please visit here.