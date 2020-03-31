Glad you were here

On March 12 the Board of Regents hosted an event in honour of Memorial’s outgoing president, Dr. Gary Kachanoski.
Dr. Kachanoski finishes his second five-year term as president and vice-chancellor on March 31, 2020.
At Signal Hill Campus, a formal portrait of Dr. Kachanoski was unveiled that will hang with portraits of previous presidents and chancellors in the Main Dining Hall on the St. John’s campus.
As a memento, board chair Iris Petten presented Dr. Kachanoski with a set of hand-crafted custom Newfoundland wet flies for salmon fishing. She also spoke about his legacy.
‘Right president at the right time’
“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I want to thank Dr. Kachanoski for his leadership, expertise, creativity and tenacity in his role as Memorial University’s 12th president and vice-chancellor,” she said.
“I believe that Gary was the right president at the right time for Memorial University – particularly when we started to face severe budget constraints. His financial management expertise is incredible and was invaluable to me and the board. The university is in a better place because of it.”
Ms. Petten continued to say that a review of the president’s first term indicated that Dr. Kachanoski was held in very high regard.
“People noted his strong strategic outlook and vision; his high degree of passion, drive and competitiveness; and his energy and ability to represent Memorial in the community, among other things,” she said. “We have worked closely together for many years and I very much value his expertise and experience.”
She concluded, “I wish him all the best as he and his wife Teresa begin a new chapter in their lives – hopefully one that will include many successful fishing expeditions!”
To read a goodbye message from Dr. Kachanoski, please visit here.