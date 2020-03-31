Glad you were here

Campus and Community

By Iris Petten

On March 12 the Board of Regents hosted an event in honour of Memorial’s outgoing president, Dr. Gary Kachanoski.

Dr. Kachanoski finishes his second five-year term as president and vice-chancellor on March 31, 2020.

At Signal Hill Campus, a formal portrait of Dr. Kachanoski was unveiled that will hang with portraits of previous presidents and chancellors in the Main Dining Hall on the St. John’s campus.

As a memento, board chair Iris Petten presented Dr. Kachanoski with a set of hand-crafted custom Newfoundland wet flies for salmon fishing. She also spoke about his legacy.

‘Right president at the right time’

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I want to thank Dr. Kachanoski for his leadership, expertise, creativity and tenacity in his role as Memorial University’s 12th president and vice-chancellor,” she said.

“I believe that Gary was the right president at the right time for Memorial University – particularly when we started to face severe budget constraints. His financial management expertise is incredible and was invaluable to me and the board. The university is in a better place because of it.”

Ms. Petten continued to say that a review of the president’s first term indicated that Dr. Kachanoski was held in very high regard.

“People noted his strong strategic outlook and vision; his high degree of passion, drive and competitiveness; and his energy and ability to represent Memorial in the community, among other things,” she said. “We have worked closely together for many years and I very much value his expertise and experience.”

She concluded, “I wish him all the best as he and his wife Teresa begin a new chapter in their lives – hopefully one that will include many successful fishing expeditions!”

