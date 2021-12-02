Graduate tuition changes

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The Board of Regents has approved changes to the tuition rates for new students enrolling in select course-based graduate programs, effective fall 2022.

For current students, a grace period of two years will be provided to allow students to finish their programs.

Memorial’s strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons, calls on the university to ensure all programs are meeting the needs of students — today and in the future.

Offering innovative, proactive programs in a positive learning experience will enable the university to achieve its vision of contributing to a socially resilient, economically prosperous, culturally vibrant, inclusive, healthy and sustainable province.

In order to do so, financial sustainability is necessary.

In July Memorial indicated that changes were under development for select graduate programs. The current tuition rate for eight specific course-based master’s programs does not cover the cost of delivering the programs.

The impacted course-based professional programs have struggled to offer additional student services, such as experiential education and career services, that other Canadian institutions offer.

Thesis-based graduate programs are not affected by this decision.

Course-based program changes

The eight course-based programs are the master of applied ocean technology, master of maritime management, master of technology management, master of science (nursing), master of education, master of human kinetics and recreation, master of science (computer science) and master of social work.

Effective fall 2022, tuition in these programs will be $2,000 per semester for Newfoundland and Labrador/Canadian students.

A 30 per cent differential will be applied to international students for $2,600 per semester. The tuition fees for international students are based on the cost of delivering their education and supports.

These two-year programs will have program fees of $12,000 for Newfoundland and Canadian residents and $15,600 for international students.

This change will enable the university to maintain and improve the academic quality of the programs and partially close the gap in the delivery costs of these programs.

After the increase, tuition for these eight programs will be 80 per cent of the national average for graduate tuition in Canada for Canadian students, and 39 per cent of the national average for international graduate students.

Professional program changes

Memorial is also introducing tuition increases for the following four professional course-based professional programs: master of business administration, graduate diploma in business administration, master of employment relations (MBA) and doctor of pharmacy (PharmD).

This change will support and maintain program enhancements in the context of increasing delivery costs while increasing scholarships and services for students, similar to what is offered at comparable institutions.

Differential tuition has been applied to select professional programs since the early 2000s.

These fees support instructional costs and program elements such as specialized courses, practical experiences, special events and mentorship programs. There are no changes to the tuition fees for these existing programs.

Currently, other Canadian institutions charge almost as much for a single year as Memorial charges for the entire PharmD program. With this change, the cost of the PharmD program will be the lowest in Canada, outside Quebec.

Likewise, the cost of the MBA program would continue to be among the lowest in Canada while providing the resources necessary to enhance services for students.

More details on the changes are available online.

Students currently enrolled in these programs will not be impacted by these increases.

Improving student experience

These tuition increases will maintain and improve the quality of the student experience at Memorial while providing support for student services.

“When students choose Memorial for graduate programs, they are making an investment in their own future,” said Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic).

“These advanced degrees prepare students to excel in their field and make positive change. These changes to our tuition will help ensure that students have access to the resources and experiences that they need to be successful.”

While higher education is an individual investment, it is also supported by the funding Memorial receives from the provincial government.

Currently, tuition fees represent approximately 15 per cent of the total funding for university education at Memorial.

When tuition changes are fully implemented (fall 2024 for graduate programs and fall 2026 for undergraduate programs), tuition fees are expected to comprise approximately 35 per cent of Memorial’s funding for university education.

The average at other Canadian universities was 47 per cent for the most recent year in which data is available (2019-20).