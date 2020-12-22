 Go to page content

Holiday greetings

Leadership team shares well wishes

Campus and Community

Dec. 22, 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, Memorial’s leaders are sharing a holiday greeting with the university community.

President Vianne Timmons and vice-presidents Mark Abrahams, Glenn Blackwood, Neil Bose, Jeff Keshen and Kent Decker share their greetings and best wishes for the holiday season.

Dr. Timmons, Dr. Abrahams, Mr. Blackwood and Mr. Decker were filmed at the charity drive held on Memorial’s St. John’s campus on Dec. 12. That event raised $2,700 in cash donations, an estimated 3,000 pounds of food and enough toys to fill two Campus Enforcement and Patrol cars. For more information about that event, visit https://gazette.mun.ca/campus-and-community/charity-drive-success/.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 22, 2020

The Foresters’ Scribe

The story of First World War foresters in new ISER book

Dec. 22, 2020

Silver lining

Science instructors, students adapt well to remote teaching and learning environment

In spite of living and working through an unprecedented pandemic, Memorial steered through a year of uncertainty, leading the Atlantic region in university research funding and seeing the expansion of several key research initiatives.

Dec. 21, 2020

Research in review ‘20

A year of record highs, historic approvals and innovation in a crisis

Dec. 21, 2020

Food insecurity

Single parents and seniors particularly challenged

Dec. 21, 2020

We are all scientists

Former head of European Research Council reflects on time at Memorial

Dec. 18, 2020

Made in Nain

SmartICE expands horizons through experiential learning and social enterprise