By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The Faculty of Business Administration has made significant strides in managing and protecting its information.

The progress to date has served it well, particularly during the university’s shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

These accomplishments are being reflected upon during Records and Information Management Month, ongoing during April.

Information Management and Protection unit

The faculty embarked on a journey towards implementing information management best practices back in May 2015.

The work of the IM committee up to that point meant that it was already nearly paperless. Centralized records management was in place on the shared drive, with appropriate security access.

“This is a good news story,” said Susan Gardiner, the faculty’s senior administrative officer. “All the work that we did allowed us to quickly start working remotely with everyone using the shared files.”

Ms. Gardiner acknowledges the support received from the Information Management and Protection (IM&P) unit, housed in Memorial’s Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Process in place

Collaborating with IM&P, the faculty established an information management (IM) committee comprised of Ms. Gardiner; Karen Roche, web specialist; Michael Taylor, programmer consultant; and Colette Rogers, manager of accreditation, from the Faculty of Business Administration; and Christy Walters, information management consultant, IM&P.

It’s first order of business was to define the scope of the project and identify key deliverables that were tangible and practical. Next, naming conventions for electronic files and folders were drafted and reviewed.

Once approved, the naming conventions were printed onto cards that were distributed to the entire staff for quick reference. The cards helped set the stage for the next steps.

Following that, the committee reviewed the university’s MUNCLASS Classification and Retention Plan with a view to restructuring the existing shared drive directory in line with MUNCLASS’s classification plan.

This would ensure that folder and file names were consistent for ongoing management and future disposal. Security permissions were also reviewed and revised.

Establishing a standard

The shared drive cleanup and re-organization project took about a year to complete.

Information and Technology Services generated a detailed file share (TreeSize) report to review the existing folder and file structure and work with sub-units to re-design the shared drive structure in line with MUNCLASS’s 11 functions.

The business faculty used IM&P’s website for helpful guidance throughout the project.

With the new shared drive structure complete, faculty sub-units began gradually transferring records into the new folder classification system. At the same time, they purged anything that was no longer relevant.

The IM committee also arranged educational workshops with each sub-unit to discuss the project and expectations.

Participants agreed this was a worthwhile project that would not only make finding files easier, but would also establish a standard and agreed upon folder structure that would be well-documented for future reference.

Work is ongoing

To maintain momentum after the shared drive project was complete, the faculty continued to organize periodic events to celebrate the work completed and to review progress on other IM initiatives.

They invited guest speakers like Ken Forward, IM&P’s information protection and security manager, to share his knowledge.

In recent months, the faculty has completed more work on its electronic records systems.

“Our system continues to evolve,” said Ms. Gardiner. “We still have more work to do.”

Memorial has a dedicated IM&P team that can help your unit. If you’d like to take the opportunity during Records and Information Management Month to learn more about shared drive cleanups and how to conduct your own, watch the office’s presentation, The Magic Art of Tidying Up Shared Drives, and email the office for advice.