In the spirit

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The spirit of #TeamMemorial was on full display on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Downtown St. John’s Santa Claus Parade.

Memorial had not one, but two floats on parade.

The floats were led by Memorial’s cheerleading team, Sea-Hawk athletes and an enthusiastic group of staff, with some dressed as wrapped presents.

Spencer Wright led the creative team at the Marine Institute by building a miniature flume tank that delighted parade-goers the day before in Holyrood, and again in St. John’s on Sunday. It was so inviting that one of Santa’s elves jumped in for a dip, snorkel and all.

Memorial’s second float was a fully automated Santa’s workshop with animatronic elves working on presents for each of Memorial’s six campuses.

1/ Elves at work From left, Dennis Keough and Andrew Badcock created one of two Memorial floats. Their float featured animatronic elves making presents for all six of Memorial's campuses. Photo: Submitted 2/ Take the plunge Spencer Wright led the development of the Marine Institute float, seen here at the Town of Holyrood Santa Claus parade on Dec. 3. Photo: Submitted 3/ Diving elf The Marine Institute built a miniature flume tank, complete with a diving elf. Photo: Submitted 4/ All-campus representation Memorial's float makes its way through downtown St. John's for the annual Santa Claus parade on Dec. 4. Photo: Submitted

Dennis Keough and Andrew Badcock spent the fall creating the masterpiece, which made its way from the parade to the Botanical Garden to take pride of place in this year’s sixth annual Merry and Bright Holiday Light Festival.

“Our team had great fun working on a pan-university initiative and collaborating with the Marine Institute,” said Kim Shipp, director of Memorial’s Johnson Geo Centre and Botanical Garden. “Dennis and Andrew spent several months creating the most amazing float. And to top it off, our combined entry won best non-corporate entry in the parade this year!”

A big thank you to everyone who participated and to those who cheered on the team along the way.

Happy holidays!