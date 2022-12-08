 Go to page content

In the spirit

Memorial floats win with entry in St. John’s holiday parade

Campus and Community

Dec. 8, 2022

By Memorial University

The spirit of #TeamMemorial was on full display on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Downtown St. John’s Santa Claus Parade.

Three animatronic elves paint white boxes with red paint and the names of Memorial's campuses atop a flatbed truck. To the far right there is a Christmas tree and ladder with a crowd of onlookers in the background
The all-campus float took almost four months to create.
Photo: Submitted

Memorial had not one, but two floats on parade.

The floats were led by Memorial’s cheerleading team, Sea-Hawk athletes and an enthusiastic group of staff, with some dressed as wrapped presents.

Spencer Wright led the creative team at the Marine Institute by building a miniature flume tank that delighted parade-goers the day before in Holyrood, and again in St. John’s on Sunday. It was so inviting that one of Santa’s elves jumped in for a dip, snorkel and all.

Memorial’s second float was a fully automated Santa’s workshop with animatronic elves working on presents for each of Memorial’s six campuses.

1/ Elves at work

From left, Dennis Keough and Andrew Badcock created one of two Memorial floats. Their float featured animatronic elves making presents for all six of Memorial's campuses.

Photo: Submitted

2/ Take the plunge

Spencer Wright led the development of the Marine Institute float, seen here at the Town of Holyrood Santa Claus parade on Dec. 3.

Photo: Submitted

3/ Diving elf

The Marine Institute built a miniature flume tank, complete with a diving elf.

Photo: Submitted

4/ All-campus representation

Memorial's float makes its way through downtown St. John's for the annual Santa Claus parade on Dec. 4.

Photo: Submitted

Dennis Keough and Andrew Badcock spent the fall creating the masterpiece, which made its way from the parade to the Botanical Garden to take pride of place in this year’s sixth annual Merry and Bright Holiday Light Festival.

“Our team had great fun working on a pan-university initiative and collaborating with the Marine Institute,” said Kim Shipp, director of Memorial’s Johnson Geo Centre and Botanical Garden. “Dennis and Andrew spent several months creating the most amazing float. And to top it off, our combined entry won best non-corporate entry in the parade this year!”

A big thank you to everyone who participated and to those who cheered on the team along the way.

Happy holidays!

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Two women in winter clothing stand next to each other on a beach with a rough ocean in the background.

Dec. 8, 2022

Antarctic expedition

Marine Institute students aim to film colossal squid in Southern Ocean

Aaron Hull stands in front of a number of stone buildings with domes and towers.

Dec. 7, 2022

Supporting startups

Med-tech work terms at Harlow Campus: meet Aaron Hull

An illustration of green grass and flowers in the foreground and a snow covered hill, blue ocean and iceberg in the background

Dec. 6, 2022

Coming together

Report to the Community highlights Memorial’s community connections

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo has dark shoulder-length hair and is wearing a dark blazer.

Dec. 6, 2022

Leadership appointment

Vice-provost, Labrador Campus, and dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies announced

A black and white diamond pattern.

Dec. 5, 2022

‘Institutional transformation’

Banting fellow funded $140,000 for Chilean museum decolonization work

Two women stand next to each other in front of a fireplace with a mirror over it, a painting on the wall and gilded mouldings. A colourful rug is on the floor.

Dec. 5, 2022

Supporting startups

Med-tech work terms at Harlow Campus: meet Ashlee Morgan