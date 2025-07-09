Investments approved

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

As an important step toward Memorial University’s transformation to a more learner-centric and financially sustainable institution, the Board of Regents has approved several strategic investments focused on driving enrolment and operational efficiencies.

In May, the Board approved a $468.6 million 2025-26 operating budget for the university (excluding the Faculty of Medicine), which includes a base expenditure reduction of $20.85 million.

At the same meeting, the board directed the $13.68 million one-time pause in the tuition reduction grant be used to support Memorial’s transformation.

Up to $3.9 million of the $13.68 million is being directed to contract teaching positions for the 2025-26 academic year; the investment will allow units to offer up to 363 course sections. This temporary support will ensure continuity in learning and for units to develop sustainable teaching plans.

At its July 8 meeting, the board approved the following allocations from the $13.68 million:

$3.4 million to create a unified approach to student recruitment and retention across all campuses, including website enhancements

$2-million investment in technology to modernize Memorial’s procurement program and space management systems. This will increase efficiency, reduce the risk of non-compliance with legislation, enable data-informed decisions and improve service levels. These critical investments are necessary to address recommendations in both internal audits and Office of the Auditor General reviews

Recommendations for the remaining $4.2 million will be presented to the board at future meetings.

The board also approved $20.85 million in necessary reductions to align expenditures with revenue.

The following guiding principles informed the decisions:

safeguarding academic quality and the student experience

enabling long-term institutional sustainability

ensuring a people-first approach

Vice-presidents and unit leaders will now move forward with proposed changes, noting that some will take longer to implement than others.

Ensuring those directly impacted are informed and supported is our priority. The Memorial community will be updated as the changes progress.

Memorial is committed to approaching this period of change with empathy, transparency and respect for all members of our university community.

Rest assured that updates on our progress to reduce expenditures will be shared regularly.

Thank you for your continued dedication and resilience as we work together to build a stronger, more sustainable university.