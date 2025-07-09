 Go to page content

Investments approved

Board of Regents endorses strategic investments

Campus and Community

July 9, 2025

By Memorial University

As an important step toward Memorial University’s transformation to a more learner-centric and financially sustainable institution, the Board of Regents has approved several strategic investments focused on driving enrolment and operational efficiencies.   

In May, the Board approved a $468.6 million 2025-26 operating budget for the university (excluding the Faculty of Medicine), which includes a base expenditure reduction of $20.85 million.   

At the same meeting, the board directed the $13.68 million one-time pause in the tuition reduction grant be used to support Memorial’s transformation.  

Up to $3.9 million of the $13.68 million is being directed to contract teaching positions for the 2025-26 academic year; the investment will allow units to offer up to 363 course sections. This temporary support will ensure continuity in learning and for units to develop sustainable teaching plans.   

At its July 8 meeting, the board approved the following allocations from the $13.68 million: 

  • $3.4 million to create a unified approach to student recruitment and retention across all campuses, including website enhancements 
  • $2-million investment in technology to modernize Memorial’s procurement program and space management systems. This will increase efficiency, reduce the risk of non-compliance with legislation, enable data-informed decisions and improve service levels. These critical investments are necessary to address recommendations in both internal audits and Office of the Auditor General reviews 

Recommendations for the remaining $4.2 million will be presented to the board at future meetings.   

The board also approved $20.85 million in necessary reductions to align expenditures with revenue.

The following guiding principles informed the decisions: 

  • safeguarding academic quality and the student experience  
  • enabling long-term institutional sustainability  
  • ensuring a people-first approach  

Vice-presidents and unit leaders will now move forward with proposed changes, noting that some will take longer to implement than others.  

Ensuring those directly impacted are informed and supported is our priority. The Memorial community will be updated as the changes progress. 

Memorial is committed to approaching this period of change with empathy, transparency and respect for all members of our university community.

Rest assured that updates on our progress to reduce expenditures will be shared regularly.   

Thank you for your continued dedication and resilience as we work together to build a stronger, more sustainable university. 

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

July 10, 2025

‘Western Waves’ roar

Grenfell students vow to win next years international underwater robotics competition 

July 9, 2025

Green Games

St. John's campus environment receives living legacy thanks to Canada Games

Two students stand outside at night on the snow, smiling at the camera with the Northern Lights captured in the background.

July 7, 2025

On the ‘BASIS’ of place

Ten reasons that make Labrador Campus’s new undergraduate program stand out

Dr. Sylvia Moore and Elder G. Jean Crane sit closely together on a dark grey sofa in front

July 4, 2025

A window into history

The Centennial 100: momentum at the midway mark

July 3, 2025

Stars and wavelengths

A Memorial graduate student is shedding light on the universe and mapping galaxies with AI

Memorial University clock tower

June 30, 2025

Budget update

Update from the president on budget 2025-26