Update from the president

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

At its meeting on May 14, 2025, the Board of Regents approved a $468.6 million 2025-26 operating budget for Memorial University (excludes Faculty of Medicine).

The budget includes a base expenditure reduction of $20.85 million, which means that $20.85 million must be permanently removed from Memorial’s operating budget. The reduction is necessary to balance Memorial’s 2025-26 budget.

Before the $20.85 million in reductions are implemented, a high-level summary of the actions needed to achieve this expense reduction will be presented to the Board of Regents for its endorsement. The summary will include impacts on student experience, academic quality and university operations. Portfolio leaders will engage in consultations to determine the projects to be put forth.

The Board of Regents also directed the $13.68 million one-time pause in the tuition reduction grant to drive Memorial University’s transformation to a more learner-centric, sustainable and efficient institution. This includes directing up to $3.9 million to contract teaching.

The remainder of the $13.68 million will be used to:

Enhance focus on strategic recruitment, retention and student engagement

Enable comprehensive business transformation to streamline and consolidate operations and secure long-term institutional sustainability

Make critical technological improvements to modernize the institution

Engage in robust change management and project management to ensure effective and timely implementation of transformation and technology initiatives

The university context in Canada

Like universities throughout Canada, Memorial faces enrolment challenges due to the federal government’s reduction in international student study permits, which significantly impacts the country’s reputation as a destination of choice for international students.

This is compounded by increased inflationary pressure, a decrease in the province’s school-age population (more than 30 per cent since 2000), resulting in lower domestic enrolment and aging infrastructure.

At the same time, the university has been addressing auditor general and internal audit recommendations. The recommendations are transforming how the university operates.

Faculty of Medicine budget

The Faculty of Medicine is funded separately from the rest of the university by the provincial Department of Health and Community Services.

The Board of Regents approved Medicine’s 2025-26 budget of $92.8 million, which includes additional undergraduate seats, clerkships and expansion of the internal medicine program, based on additional funds the provincial government provided in its 2025 budget announcement.

Next steps

Portfolio leaders will continue to discuss with their unit leaders budget allocations and impact, as well as investments to be made.

The limited hiring program will remain in place. All contract renewals will be carefully considered, given the required expenditure reduction, and fewer contracts will likely be renewed. Restrictions on the use of carryover remain.

Memorial is committed to teaching and learning, research and public engagement. Our goal throughout this process is for Memorial to emerge as a stronger institution that is even more responsive, resilient, resourceful and focused on the student experience and academic quality.

In August, we will welcome a new president, Dr. Janet Morrison, who indicated that focusing on a new budget model is a priority.

Dr. Morrison will work collaboratively with the university community to maintain a positive, innovative environment and create a forward-looking university that is responsive to student needs, fiscal realities, enrolment changes and the needs of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to review www.mun.ca/budget, which includes answers to frequently asked questions and details about existing budget-related measures. You can also submit questions to inform future communications on the page.

Background documents

A detailed budget workbook provides additional information.

Details on the university’s operating grant and other funding received from the provincial Department of Education were released in late April and are available in the Gazette.