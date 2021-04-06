Campus and Community

By Memorial University

As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, the impact on women continues to grow.

A recent cross-Canada survey of more than 1,000 adults found that women are much more likely than men to feel anxious, stressed and depressed during the pandemic’s second wave as compared to the first.

These feelings are even higher among working mothers. The survey was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights in association with CIBC and the Prosperity Project, an initiative to stop COVID-19 from setting Canadian women back. Memorial President Vianne Timmons is a founding visionary of the Prosperity Project.

To continue the conversation started in a December 2020 forum for women, President Timmons is hosting a second event for women, non-binary members of our community and anyone with an interest in the perspectives of women.

The event takes place on Monday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

How to participate

Students, faculty and staff who would like to attend the event should visit here to enrol in the course called “Forum on Women’s Perspectives.”

The link, which requires your MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Monday, April 19, return to Brightspace prior to the 10 a.m. start time to join the event.

There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions, participate in polls and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Multiple ways to participate

As with previous town hall events, questions or comments can be submitted in advance via email to president@mun.ca or during the event using the Q&A feature.

Attendees will also have the option to appear on screen to share their perspective. During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and, time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to President Timmons.

To avail of this option, attendees must have their audio and video turned on. In the interest of time and ensuring we hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that anyone who comes on screen to speak keeps their remarks brief.

The event will be recorded and shared with the university community at a later date.

While the conversation is focused on women’s perspectives, men are welcome to attend.