Leadership appointment 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

As part of ongoing work towards greater financial sustainability, Scott Bishop has been appointed associate vice-president (finance) and chief financial officer of Memorial University.

The Board of Regents approved the appointment on Dec. 18, based on President Janet Morrison’s and Vice-president (Finance and Administration) Trudy Pound-Curtis’s recommendations.

“Scott’s leadership will be critical to safeguarding the university’s financial health, strengthening our systems and supporting our academic mission across all campuses,” said Ms. Pound-Curtis. “I am confident that his expertise, collegiality and vision support Memorial’s evolution towards a student-focused and vibrant university that is financially sustainable.”

Mr. Bishop, a graduate of Memorial’s Bachelor of Commerce (Co-operative) Program and a chartered professional accountant, is an established leader with extensive experience in financial leadership and oversight as well as organizational transformation. He is a strong advocate for evidence-based decision-making, trust and transparency.

Mr. Bishop is currently vice-president – corporate services and chief financial officer for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services. He will begin his tenure at Memorial on Feb. 2, 2026.

In his role at Memorial, Mr. Bishop will support financial sustainability through strategic oversight of financial planning, reporting, risk management and system modernization. The position oversees critical functions such as accounting, treasury, procurement, audit and financial systems and carries direct responsibility for investment management and pension fund oversight. Mr. Bishop will also serve as an advisor to senior leaders and the Board of Regents and work collaboratively across academic and administrative units.

Matthew Strong, who has served as interim chief financial officer since fall 2024, will return to his permanent role as director, financial services, on Feb. 2, 2026.