Leadership role

Board of Regents appoints associate vice-president (facilities)

Campus and Community

May 2, 2022

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Following a comprehensive search process for associate vice-president (facilities), Memorial University’s Board of Regents has approved the appointment of Rayna Luther to the role effective July 1, 2022.

Ms. Luther is currently the director of Facilities Management and Ancillary Services at Grenfell Campus.

Background

She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil engineering and is an active member in Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL).

She has a combination of experience in building construction, project management, municipality operations and leadership in the university environment.

“I am looking forward to working directly with Rayna, especially as we explore ways to highlight the excellent and important work in facilities, and continue to transform operations and collaborate for an even better tomorrow,” said Steve Greene, interim vice-president (administration and finance).

“Rayna is committed to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with the broader university community aspiring to Team Memorial.  She brings a passion for promoting Indigenization, equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility in the planning and development, operation and maintenance of campus facilities.”

Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president, Grenfell Campus, pro tempore, expresses his thanks on behalf of the university community at Grenfell for Ms. Luther’s accomplishments and commitment while in her current role.

“Rayna is an incredible leader and professional,” said Dr. Sutherland. “She has a mindset that exemplifies and inspires service excellence, placing student experience at the fore. She continuously seeks ever more effective means to enable our shared mission at Memorial University, transforming our horizons together. Her contributions to Grenfell have been immense, and while we will miss her, we celebrate her new appointment.”

Chief physical resources officer

Reporting to the vice-president (administration and finance), the associate vice-president (facilities) is Memorial University’s chief physical resources officer, responsible for the strategy, operations, capital development and renewal of the university’s campuses, centres and institutes.

Among other priorities, the associate vice-president (facilities) provides strategic leadership to a dedicated and diverse team of professionals who oversee capital projects and planning, engineering, operations and maintenance and administrative services.

For this critically important role, the associate vice-president (facilities) works in collaboration with the university’s leadership and senior academic and administrative stakeholders.

“I extend a sincere thank you to Grant Vivian, director, operations and maintenance, Facilities Management, for stepping into the interim role and providing dedicated leadership while the search committee completed its efforts. Thank you to our search committee for their work,” said Mr. Greene.

Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance). She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.

Topics

