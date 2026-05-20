Leadership update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

As announced in December 2025, Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research and innovation) pro tempore, is leaving Memorial to assume the role of vice-president, research and innovation, at Trent University.

Her last day in the role will be May 31, 2026.

Dr. Allen has worked at Memorial for 25 years in various teaching and administrative roles, including as a professor and head of the Department of Classics; associate dean of research, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and acting associate vice-president. She is passionate about her discipline, the value of scholarship, and the significant impact of Memorial’s research.

“I would like to thank Dr. Allen for her decades of service and unwavering commitment to our learning community,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, president and vice-chancellor. “We wish her all the best in the next leg of her personal and professional journey in Ontario.”

Dr. Rod Russell will assume the role of interim vice-president (research and innovation), effective June 1, 2026.



Dr. Russell has been a professor in the Faculty of Medicine since 2008. A well-known expert in virology and immunology, he was vice-dean, research and graduate studies in the Faculty of Medicine before moving to the role of associate vice-president, research in January 2026.

“Having worked with Rod for only a short time, I admire his curiosity and commitment to active listening and learning, qualities that will serve him well in the coming months as he assumes this new executive role,” said Dr. Morrison.

“I want to thank Tana for the warm welcome she greeted me with last summer, and for her support over the last ten months. I am equally grateful to Rod for taking on the role of vice-president while we search for our next permanent VPRI.”



The process for this national and international search is well underway and the candidate brief and ad for the position are available here.