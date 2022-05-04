 Go to page content

Local to global

Memorial’s impact on sustainability recognized internationally

May 4, 2022

By Jeff Green

From developing new ways to protect our oceans to improving community sustainability in a time of rapid change, Memorial is making a positive impact here at home and beyond.

That commitment and work has ranked Memorial among the top 101-200, out of 1,406 global universities, as part of the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only assessment measuring universities’ contributions to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Memorial ranked very well in goal No. 14, life below water and is among the leading universities in Canada for the category.

The words "Life below water: No. 28 out of 452 ranked universities" are in white against a blue backdrop. An illustration of a fish and waves are in between the text.
Memorial ranks among the top 30 globally in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 14, life under water.

For the past year-and-a-half, a number of staff have been meeting to reflect on how Memorial can actively contribute to the SDGs.

Adopted by United Nations member states in 2015, the SDGs aim to address issues including inequality, climate change and sustainable development, among others.

According to the United Nations, the goals provide “a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future” and that the SDGs are “an urgent call for action by all countries — developed and developing — in a global partnership.”

The Memorial group recently co-ordinated a submission to the Impact Rankings.

These international rankings differ from other higher education rankings in that they assess universities’ real-life impact on society, measured against the SDGs, along with research and teaching performances.

Memorial also placed well in the following categories.

The words "Quality Education: No. 101-200 out of 1,180 ranked universities" are in white against a red background. An illustration of a book and pencil are between the text.
Memorial ranks among the top 200 globally for its impact on quality education, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 4.
The words "Gender equality: No. 101-200 out of 938 ranked universities" are in white against an orange backdrop. The multiple gender symbol is illustrated between the text.
Memorial ranks among the top 200 globally for its impact on gender equality, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 5
The words "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure: No. 64 our of 785 ranked universities" are in white against a yellow backdrop. A stack of blocks are illustrated in the centre.
Memorial ranks among the top 70 globally in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 9, industry, innovation and infrastructure.
The words "Partnerships for the goals" No. 101-200 out of 1,438 ranked universities" are in white against a blue backdrop. An illustration of a looped pattern is in between the text.
Memorial ranks among the top 200 globally for its partnerships for the goals, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 17.

‘Growing our impact’

“These rankings emphasize that through dynamic research, meaningful public engagement collaborations and innovative teaching and learning activities, Memorial is making a tremendous difference not just here at home, but globally,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“There are diverse challenges facing our planet, its people and communities. Memorial is committed to meeting those challenges head on with our partners locally, nationally and around the world. We look forward to expanding Memorial’s focus on addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and growing our impact on society.”

Dr. Bose says work is underway to promote the SDGs among the Memorial community and with external stakeholders.

Read more about the THE Impact Rankings results online.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Wearing a black shirt, black vest and dark glasses, Dr. Max Liboiron stands with arms folded in front a green plants.

May 3, 2022

Setting an example

Geographer recognized for exceptional ethical research leadership

May 2, 2022

Adopt-a-garden

Program will build community, provide exercise and fresh air and be lots of fun

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

May 2, 2022

Leadership role

Board of Regents appoints associate vice-president (facilities)

A group of masked people sit around a laptop on a desk.

April 29, 2022

3D view

Earth Sciences alumni give students unique look beneath the sea floor

Faculty of Medicine

April 28, 2022

‘Outstanding physicians’

Memorial receives national recognition for training, producing rural doctors

The phrase Kickstart your degree with two students smiling.

April 27, 2022

An early start

New students can "kickstart" their Memorial degree