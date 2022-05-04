Local to global

Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

From developing new ways to protect our oceans to improving community sustainability in a time of rapid change, Memorial is making a positive impact here at home and beyond.

That commitment and work has ranked Memorial among the top 101-200, out of 1,406 global universities, as part of the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only assessment measuring universities’ contributions to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Memorial ranked very well in goal No. 14, life below water and is among the leading universities in Canada for the category.

For the past year-and-a-half, a number of staff have been meeting to reflect on how Memorial can actively contribute to the SDGs.

Adopted by United Nations member states in 2015, the SDGs aim to address issues including inequality, climate change and sustainable development, among others.

According to the United Nations, the goals provide “a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future” and that the SDGs are “an urgent call for action by all countries — developed and developing — in a global partnership.”

The Memorial group recently co-ordinated a submission to the Impact Rankings.

These international rankings differ from other higher education rankings in that they assess universities’ real-life impact on society, measured against the SDGs, along with research and teaching performances.

Memorial also placed well in the following categories.

‘Growing our impact’

“These rankings emphasize that through dynamic research, meaningful public engagement collaborations and innovative teaching and learning activities, Memorial is making a tremendous difference not just here at home, but globally,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“There are diverse challenges facing our planet, its people and communities. Memorial is committed to meeting those challenges head on with our partners locally, nationally and around the world. We look forward to expanding Memorial’s focus on addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and growing our impact on society.”

Dr. Bose says work is underway to promote the SDGs among the Memorial community and with external stakeholders.

Read more about the THE Impact Rankings results online.