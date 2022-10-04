Mask update

Campus and Community

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in classrooms and laboratories on Memorial’s campuses.

Memorial strongly recommends that all members of the university community wear masks. The university will continue to provide masks in public spaces.

This decision aligns with guidance from Public Health and recent changes to federal travel requirements.

Please be mindful of other people’s comfort levels and be respectful and supportive of the personal decision to wear a mask.

Hand sanitizer continues to be widely available, Plexiglass barriers are in place in many buildings and enhanced cleaning protocol continues across campuses to help keep everyone safe.

Earlier this year, Memorial conducted a ventilation assessment of teaching spaces to ensure adequate ventilation to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Preventive maintenance continues on building mechanical ventilation systems with upgraded filtration where possible.