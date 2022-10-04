 Go to page content

Mask update

Masks strongly recommended in classrooms and labs

Campus and Community

Oct. 4, 2022

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in classrooms and laboratories on Memorial’s campuses.

Memorial strongly recommends that all members of the university community wear masks. The university will continue to provide masks in public spaces.

This decision aligns with guidance from Public Health and recent changes to federal travel requirements.

Please be mindful of other people’s comfort levels and be respectful and supportive of the personal decision to wear a mask.

Hand sanitizer continues to be widely available, Plexiglass barriers are in place in many buildings and enhanced cleaning protocol continues across campuses to help keep everyone safe.

Earlier this year, Memorial conducted a ventilation assessment of teaching spaces to ensure adequate ventilation to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Preventive maintenance continues on building mechanical ventilation systems with upgraded filtration where possible.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A black background with the words Alumni Tribute Awards: Celebrating Excellence, Memorial University

Oct. 4, 2022

‘All roads lead to MUN’

A Q&A with the 2022 Alumna of the Year

Brianna McDonald accepts a claret folder from Dr. Donna Hardy Cox, while both smile at the camera. Faculty of Science banners hang behind them.

Oct. 4, 2022

Dean’s Awards

Students, staff and faculty honoured at Faculty of Science awards

Dr. Kirk Andersen wears a grey shirt and black tie with windows behind him

Oct. 3, 2022

Northern partnerships

Faculty of Education’s Dr. Kirk Anderson appointed UArctic chair

Allison Knee leaning agasint a grey rails with windows in background

Oct. 3, 2022

First place

International essay winner focused on COVID-19 debt accumulation

Design featuring a trophy, star and leaves.

Oct. 3, 2022

Honouring excellence

Nominations open for institutional research awards

Two parents and their newborn in a hospital bed.

Sept. 29, 2022

True value

A Q&A with 2022 Horizon Tribute Award recipient Zaren Healey White