Memorial to suspend vaccine mandate

Suspension effective June 1

Campus and Community

May 27, 2022

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Memorial is following the lead of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and will suspend the Procedure for Vaccine Requirement on June 1 at 12:01 a.m. in accordance with the end of the NL Public Sector Policy. The provincial COVID-19 Vaccine Regulations under the Health Protection and Promotion Act expire on June 1, 2022.

As of June 1, impacted students can access all campuses. The university will reach out to impacted faculty and staff to determine a plan for their return.

There is a 99 per cent vaccination rate among students and employees at Memorial. This exceptional response has helped keep our campuses safe. Memorial will continue to monitor guidance, related legislation and epidemiology to guide any future decisions related to COVID-19 response.

As a reminder, the university’s mask mandate remains in place.

Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance). She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.

Topics

