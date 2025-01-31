 Go to page content

Message from the Board chair

Thank you President Bose

Campus and Community

Jan. 31, 2025

By Justin Ladha

I want to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Neil Bose for his contributions to Memorial University.

I am grateful to him for his leadership and dedication.

Dr. Bose stepped up to lead the institution through an extremely challenging period and I wish him well in his retirement.   

I look forward to working with Dr. Bose until his retirement. Further communication will be forthcoming in advance of his retirement on April 5, 2025. 

The Board of Regents has full confidence in the leadership team of Memorial University as we navigate this transition.

The Presidential Search Committee’s work continues on schedule toward selecting a permanent president and vice-chancellor.

More information will be shared when available. 

Sincerely,
Justin

President Neil Bose has shared his plans to retire on April 5, 2025. Read his message to the university community

Justin Ladha is the chair of the Board of Regents at Memorial University. He can be reached at regents@mun.ca.

