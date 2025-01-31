Message from the president

Campus and Community

By Dr. Neil Bose

I have advised the chair of the Board of Regents of my plan to retire on April 5, 2025, at the end of my current term as president and vice-chancellor pro tempore.

It has been my pleasure and privilege to serve as Memorial University’s president and vice-chancellor.

This is an institution that has been central to my life and career for many decades.

From my earliest days as an assistant professor in the naval architectural engineering program in the late 1980s, to my return in 2017 as vice-president (research) and my time as both provost and president I have been honoured to work with an incredible team of people.

Memorial is an institution dedicated to the success, economic development and advancement of Newfoundland and Labrador, and I’m proud of the work we have accomplished together.

In every career, there comes a time to transition to a new phase. I am looking forward to continuing my research in retirement.

Please know that Memorial will always hold a place in my heart.

May the seas lie smooth before you,

Neil

Justin Ladha, chair of Memorial’s Board of Regents, thanked Dr. Bose for his leadership and provided a brief update from the board.

Read more here.