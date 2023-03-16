Campus and Community

Due to adverse weather, Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses are closed for the remainder of the day for all faculty, staff and students. The Memorial University Childcare Centre is also closed. Evening classes are also cancelled.

Employees are not required to work remotely while the university is closed due to weather. Those who would typically report to work during a weather closure will continue to do so.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all remote and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

MUN Safe is the primary communication tool to inform campus communities of weather-related closures and other emergency information. All university community members are encouraged to download the app; ensure your campus is selected and your phone is set to receive notifications from MUN Safe.

More details about storm closures are available in the Gazette.