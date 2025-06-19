Music milestone

Campus and Community

By Danielle Hamel

The Tuckamore Chamber Music Festival has grown to be a vital part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s cultural landscape.

And this year, it celebrates its 25th season.

Founded in 2001 by Memorial University School of Music faculty members Dr. Nancy Dahn and Prof. Timothy Steeves, the festival is an annual two-week celebration of chamber music.

In addition to mainstage performances by acclaimed guest artists, the festival focuses on mentoring young musicians and composers from around the world through its Young Artist programs.

“We feel a weighty combination of pride and gratitude about reaching the festival’s 25th anniversary,” said Dr. Dahn. “Pride for its impact in the community and lives of emerging performers and composers, and gratitude for the tremendous and support it has received over the years, from audiences, our board, staff, funding agencies, private donors and partners and sponsors like Memorial University’s School of Music.”

This year, the festival takes place from June 23–July 6 in various venues across the St. John’s area with four free pre-festival events taking place June 19-22.

The 2025 festival officially opens on Monday, June 23 with a concert by JUNO award-winning pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin at the D.F. Cook Recital Hall in the School of Music on the St. John’s campus.

Highlights throughout the two weeks include the Bergmann Duo, acclaimed harpist Kristan Toczko, the elite New Orford String Quartet, virtuosic duo Meghan Lindsay and Carson Becke, and boundary-breaking klezmer group Schmaltz & Pepper.

In its early years, Tuckamore consisted of just a handful of concerts.

Audiences were sometimes unfamiliar with the programming, with some early concert-goers expecting to find a horticultural event!

Since 2001, Tuckamore has presented more than 600 performances and events, mentored more than 500 young string players, pianists, and composers from 16 countries, travelled to more than 40 communities across the province for school concerts and workshops and brought in around 200 world-renowned artists.

25 for 25 in ’25

For its 25th season, Tuckamore is taking its programming on the road.

In addition to the 30 events during the two-week festival itself, it is presenting 25 concerts in 25 venues across the province, including Hopedale, Makkovik, Twillingate, Corner Brook, Deer Lake, Grand Falls-Windsor, Bonavista, Eastport, English Harbour, Port Rexton, Pouch Cove, Heart’s Content, Cupids and many more.

As to what the next 25 years will bring, Dr. Dahn hopes the momentum of the festival continues to grow, bringing young and talented musicians from around the world to Memorial University’s campus each summer.

“We hope to continue to build the festival’s presence outside of the summer season and outside of the St John’s region through year-round programming, provincial touring, school presentations and workshops, online mentorship programs for young composers and continuing to offer full tuition scholarship for all young artists in order to attract high quality emerging musicians.”

Visit the Tuckamore Chamber Music Festival website for full festival details, programs, artist bios, free events and ticket options.