Campus and Community

By Elizabeth Furey

Missy Power is the medical lead at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

If you received a COVID-19 test on the St. John’s campus, there’s a good chance Missy Power administered it.

Since the start of the pandemic, the registered nurse and the medical lead with the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) has been instrumental to Memorial’s COVID-19 response.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution, Ms. Power is the recipient of the 2021 President’s Award for Exemplary Employees in the Champion of Service category.

‘Invaluable advisory role’

“Ms. Power played an invaluable advisory role in the procurement of personal protective equipment, and educating people in how and when to use it,” said Greg McDougall, Memorial’s chief risk officer. “She also worked to ensure that SWCC personnel — who were on campus through all stages and risk levels — were protected from potential exposure, and spearheaded the development and introduction of COVID-19 protocols including hygiene, personal distancing, room density and space-flow guidelines. These practices have proven vital for other university units requiring the adoption of COVID-19 protocols.”

Ms. Power was instrumental to the success of Memorial’s self-isolation initiative and worked after hours and on weekends to ensure that arriving international students were tested in accordance with public health requirements. She helped new students with their vaccination needs and was there to address any medical concerns.

“I can think of no one more worthy of this award than Ms. Power.” — Dr. Ken Fowler

“Thanks to Ms. Power’s innovative supervision and planning, the SWCC had more than 14,000 medical visits between March 2020 and April 1, 2021, despite the fact that campus was physically closed during most of this time,” said Dr. Ken Fowler, director of the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

Directly or indirectly, Ms. Power impacted every member of the campus community since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and, more specifically, in 2021 with the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines. She planned and ran the vaccine clinics and the seasonal flu shot clinics on campus.

“Part of the reason our vaccination rate at Memorial is so high is due to the tireless work of Missy Power,” said Mr. McDougall. “She helped countless students understand vaccines better and eliminate vaccine hesitancy. Ms. Power also followed up with students who tested positive to ensure their condition didn’t worsen.”

Extraordinary service

“I can think of no one more worthy of this award than Ms. Power, given her extraordinary commitment to, and support of the health and well-being of Memorial University students, faculty, staff, retirees, and their families during the pandemic,” said Dr. Fowler.

“Ms. Power’s efforts significantly contributed to Memorial being able to have a successful fall 2021 semester,” said Mr. McDougall. “Her service to the Memorial community has been, and continues to be, extraordinary.”

The President’s Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Wednesday, March 9, at Signal Hill Campus.